Nashville Kats Eye Bold Future with Clarksville Leading the Charge

Clarksville, TN – The Nashville Kats are humbled by the incredible response from fans across Tennessee, and especially by the overwhelming show of support from Clarksville and Montgomery County.

The energy in this fast-growing community has been nothing short of inspiring, and it has become clear that Clarksville represents a bold contrast to Nashville—one that is ready to embrace professional arena football in its own way.

Coming off a thrilling 2025 campaign where the Kats captured national attention and battled to within three points of a championship, the organization is determined to take the next step in 2026. With momentum building, the Kats are focused on positioning themselves where community growth and passionate fan support are strongest.

“As we look ahead, we’re listening closely to the people who have embraced the Kats and are eager for what’s next,” said CEO Bobby DeVoursney. “Clarksville’s growth and energy are undeniable, and the contrast with Nashville offers us an exciting opportunity to shape the future of this franchise.”

Fans won’t have to wait long for what’s next. The Kats’ leadership will be in attendance at the Nashville Predators Third Annual Gold Star Showcase game at F&M Bank Arena on September 25th, where a potential announcement may come directly from Jeff Fisher himself.

“Last season was special, but we all know we left unfinished business on the field,” Fisher said. “Now we’re preparing for something even bigger—and I can’t wait to share what’s next.”

Stay tuned to www.nashvilleKats.com and follow the team on social media with #KeepTheKats for more updates.

