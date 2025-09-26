15 Tennessee Vols Football Travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in Season’s First Road Game

#15 Tennessee (3-1 | 0-1 SEC) at Mississippi State (4-0 | 0-0 SEC)

Saturday, September 27th, 2025 | 3:15pm CT / 4:15pm ET

Starkville, MS | Davis Wade Stadium | TV: SEC Network

Starkville, MS – The No. 15/15 Tennessee Vols football team hits the road for Starkville to square off against Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon for its first road game of the season.

TV Info

Dave Neal (PxP), Fozzy Whittaker (analyst) and Morgan Uber (sideline reporter) will have the call on the SEC Network for Saturday’s game, which is slated to begin at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Radio Info

UT fans can listen to Tennessee’s official radio broadcast via the Vol Network (Local: WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1) on 70 stations across the state of Tennessee and the southeast, SiriusXM (Ch. 145) and the SiriusXM app (Ch. 145). A live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com? and the Tennessee Athletics App. Fans attending the game in Starkville are encouraged to listen to the radio broadcast via the Vol Network Stadiumcast on 88.1 FM.

Voice of the Vols Mike Keith will be joined in the booth by VFL Ramon Foster (analyst) while Brent Hubbs will handle sideline duties for the Vol Network radio broadcast.

The Big Orange Countdown pregame show, hosted by Hubbs, begins two and a half hours prior to kickoff at 1:45pm ET. VFL Jayson Swain also returns as part of the official gameday radio team this season and will be a part of the network’s pregame, halftime and postgame programming.

Tennessee’s official Spanish radio broadcast is available locally on WNML-AM 990 with Carlos Lopez (play-by-play) and J.P. Vasquez (analyst) on the call. That version is also available on UTSports.com? and the Tennessee Athletics App.

Volunteer Gameday, a live, one-hour television preview show, will originate from Davis Wade Stadium beginning at 2:15pm ET. The show will be hosted by Keith, VFL Heath Shuler and WVLT-Knoxville’s Brittany Tarwater. Volunteer Gameday will be available on Knoxville flagship TV station WVLT and across the state on the new Tennessee Valley Sports Network (TVSN).

Need to Know

First Quarter Scoring

Tennessee has dominated the first quarter this season, outscoring its opponents 83-7 in the opening stanza. The 20.75 points per first quarter this year ranks second in the FBS while the +19.0 point differential per first quarter this season leads the nation.

The Vols have scored 11 touchdowns (10 offensive, one defensive) in the first quarter this year, including scores on three straight drives against Georgia on September 13th and touchdowns on their first two drives against UAB last week. Conversely, the Bulldogs are the only team that has scored on the Vols in the first quarter this year. UT has reached the end zone on its opening drive in all four games so far this season and has scored on 12 of its 15 first-quarter offensive possessions overall this year.

Aguilar Leading the Way

Starting quarterback Joey Aguilar has gotten off to a dream start this season, ranking in the top 20 nationally in eight different categories, including passing touchdowns (third – 12), passing yards (13th – 1,124), passing efficiency (12th – 176.1), passing yards per game (19th – 281.0), passing yards per completion (16th – 14.4), points responsible for (fifth – 78), passing yards per attempt (16th – 9.61) and points responsible for per game (11th – 19.5).

Dating back to his time at Appalachian State, Aguilar has thrown for over 200 yards in all 28 of his previous FBS starts, which is the longest current streak in the country. He’s also thrown multiple touchdown passes in six straight games and 22 of his 28 career starts.

Lots of New Faces

The Vols have had to rely on some new faces with 13 players already having made their first starts up to this point in the season.

Tennessee has seen an influx of young talent earn playing time, as well, with an NCAA-leading 47 true or redshirt freshmen having played in at least one game this year, including 26 true freshmen.

SAAAAAACK!

UT’s defense ranks among the nation’s best in pressuring the quarterback this season, ranking second in the SEC and tied for fifth in the FBS with 15 total sacks through four games.

The Big Orange have recorded at least three sacks in every game so far this season.

Star Power

Star Thomas has proven to be a valuable transfer portal addition for the Vols and their deep running back room. The Duke transfer enters this weekend’s contest tied for sixth nationally and third in the SEC with six total touchdowns (four rushing, two receiving) and leads UT with 272 rushing yards while averaging 6.5 yards per attempt. Thomas has found the end zone in three of Tennessee’s four games this year, including multi-touchdown performances in wins over ETSU and UAB.

Series History

Tennessee leads series, 29-16-1 (NCAA) | 30-16-1 (on field)

The Vols and Bulldogs are playing in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2007 and 2008 after UT earned its 30th on-field win in the series last year with a 33-14 victory inside Neyland Stadium. Saturday’s contest will be the Vols’ first trip to Starkville since 2012 when they fell 41-31. The two sides routinely played in Memphis from 1907-79.

Tennessee has won 11 out of the last 13 meetings on the field with 10 of those victories having come by double digits.

About Mississippi State

Second-year head coach Jeff Lebby has the Bulldogs off to their best start since 2014 when they started 9-0 and were ranked No. 1 in the nation. Mississippi State enters Saturday’s contest 4-0 with an impressive 24-20 win over then No. 12 ranked Arizona State in their home opener on Sept. 6.

Veteran quarterback Blake Shapen is back after missing the majority of the 2024 season with an injury and has been efficient in leading the Bulldogs up-tempo attack. The Louisiana native has completed 67 of 101 pass attempts for 882 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions while also rushing for 74 yards and a score on the ground.

A pair of transfers have burst onto the scene at wide receiver for MSU in Anthony Evans III (Georgia) and Brenen Thompson (Oklahoma). The duo has combined for 38 receptions for 581 yards and five touchdowns through four games this year. Another transfer leads the team in rushing in former South Alabama running back Fluff Bothwell, who has 271 yards on 47 carries (5.8 avg) and four touchdowns. Davon Booth has also had a strong start to the year with 34 rushing attempts for 148 yards and three scores.



State has been much improved defensively from a year ago and is allowing just 265.5 total yards per game entering this weekend’s contest. The Bulldogs’ secondary has been especially stingy, as they rank 14th nationally and third in the SEC in pass defense (129.0 ypg). Junior safety Isaac Smith leads the team with 24 tackles and is one of five players with an interception. Coastal Carolina graduate transfer Will Whitson leads MSU with 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.