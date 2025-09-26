APSU Softball Crushes Murray State 9-1 with Three Home Runs in Fall Opener

Clarksville, TN – In 2025, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team had 23 multi-home run games, and 10 with at least three… One of those may not go in the stats, but it sure is a fun way to start the fall.

The Governors opened their fall season – which sees it play five games against teams that do not also have “Austin Peay” across the chest – with a 9-1 win against rival Murray State, Friday, at Cathi Maynard Park. APSU used a trio of home runs, including a run-rule-inducing grand slam by Katie Raper to come away with the five-inning victory.

Scoring Summary

Top Second | Murray State tallied the day’s first hit in the top of the second. The leadoff advanced to third following a stolen base and passed ball, before crossing the plate for its first – and only – run following a ground out.

Bottom Second | It did not take long for Austin Peay State University to answer the Racers’ lead as its leadoff batter – Sammie Shelander, who hit six homers in the spring – put one over the wall, tying the game at one all. One batter later, Mimi Blackledge – one of 14 newcomers in the program and the Govs’ starting pitcher – hit a base knock, advanced on a wild pitch, and was brought across the plate by a Kiley Hinton single. Hinton scored off a single by Emilee Baker, making it 3-1 through two.

Bottom Third | After a three up, three down, inning by the Racers, Blackledge picked up APSU’s second home run of the evening a solo shot over the wall.

Bottom Fifth | Baker began the fifth with a single – her second in three trips up to the plate – advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Makayla Navarro, another newcomer, and scored off a Brie Howard double. Shelander and Natalie Burns, a newcomer also, then reached safely on a single and walk, respectively, before Raper – who, by the way, had 14 home runs and a grand slam in the spring – hit a grand slam.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University out-hit Murray State, 9-4.

The Governors did not commit an error, while the Racers had two.

Sammie Shelander, Katie Raper, and Mimi Blackledge all hit home runs in Austin Peay State University’s win against Murray State.

Blackledge, Shelander, and Emilee Baker paced APSU with two hits.



Raper led APSU with four RBI.



Blackledge (first and second) and Emberly Nichols (third and fourth) both pitched two innings, while Emily Marks tossed a scoreless fifth.

