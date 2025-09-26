APSU Volleyball Drops 3-0 to North Alabama in ASUN Conference Opener

Florence, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team opened Atlantic Sun Conference play with a 3-0 loss at North Alabama on Friday at CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall.

North Alabama (7-7, 1-0 ASUN) took the early lead on Austin Peay (2-11, 0-1 ASUN), going up 15-3 in the first set. The Governors cut their early deficit to eight at 23-15 with consecutive service aces from Addi Hultquist and a UNA error. The Governors fought off one UNA set point, but the Lions took the first set, 25-16.

The next set saw 10 ties and six lead changes as the two teams traded shots to open the second frame. A kill by Dani Kopacz, assisted by Brooklynn Merrell, tied the set for the final time at 12; however, a 6-1 run from the Lions allowed them to pull away from the APSU Govs at 18-13.

The Governors responded by taking the set’s four points to return within one at 18-17. The two teams battled back-and-forth, as a kill by Taly Cloyd allowed the Governors another one-point deficit at 24-23, but a kill by North Alabama’s Reese Rickets gave UNA the 25-23 second set win.

North Alabama took control of the third set early, going up 17-8. The APSU Govs battled back, with an ace by Dayan Malavé, got them within six at 21-15. The Governors fought off three North Alabama set points, as an ace by Reagan Anderson followed by a UNA error got the Govs within four at 24-20, but ultimately the 25-20 third set went to the Lions.

Match Points

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates on coach Amstutz’s inaugural season, follow the Austin Peay State University volleyball team on X and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back in at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team faces Central Arkansas in a Sunday 1:00pm matchup at the Prince Center.