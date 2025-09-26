Austin Peay State University Professor Dr. Mike Phillips Looks Back on 35 Years of Teaching Excellence

Clarksville, TN – Thirty-five years ago, Dr. Mike Phillips took a risk on a new career path he never planned: becoming a professor at Austin Peay State University (APSU). His dream of corporate America, where he pursued opportunities in real estate and finance operations, ended after experiencing one particular “bolt of lightning” moment that changed everything.

:

You’ll also read heartfelt testimonials from former students, offering a glimpse into the lasting impact of his dedication to teaching and mentorship over the past three-and-a-half decades of building a legacy.

What inspired you to become a professor, and why did you choose to teach at Austin Peay State University?

I was pursuing a career in corporate America, managing a firm’s real estate and finance operations. I had just started to think about my career, and even several years in, I wasn’t considering becoming a professor. It was not until my MBA professor reached out to me to teach some courses as an adjunct professor that it even came on my radar.

“The very first class I taught hit me like a bolt of lightning – I had found my real career passion and calling. That is when I entered a doctoral program to pursue my new career path.”

A friend from my doctoral program recommended me to the chair of Accounting and Finance at APSU at the time, who reached out to me for an interview. During the interview process, I realized that not all universities are the same.

I was the first in my family to obtain a college degree, so it held my attention when I learned that many students at APSU were just like me. I wanted to help and inspire students with my background to find their way or discover new possibilities. My wife and I found the faculty and staff to be kind and the overall environment a perfect fit for us.

What changes have you observed in business education, and how have you adapted your teaching methods?

Advancements in technology, such as the evolution of online learning platforms and artificial intelligence, have continued to significantly impact higher education and the approaches needed for successful learning. It is our responsibility as professors to develop well-rounded students so that they can effectively engage in a diverse and rapidly changing world. It is critical for students to learn to interact and relate with others who are different, understand why there are differences, and make decisions based on a better understanding of individual diversity in an authentic way.

Guest speakers, travel, academic conferences, and an active pedagogy help immensely in this area. Students learn better when they see why something matters and how it can be used. The how and why need to be something they can relate to. That is why I have spent my entire career trying to find ways to go beyond the textbook.



“I always felt like Dr. Phillips went above and beyond to prepare me for real- world business scenarios. I remember a stock presentation where he asked so many tough questions that it changed how I do research and present ideas. I’m forever grateful for his dedication to getting the most out of me as a student.” – Isaac Haney (’24)

What’s a lesson or principle you’ve consistently tried to impart to your students over the years?

Be curious, kind, authentic, ethical, and take risks.

Can you share a memorable moment or interaction with a student that exemplifies why you love teaching?

I love teaching when you can reach students in an impactful way. Over the years, many students have expressed how much they appreciated my teaching approach and how it allowed them to achieve success in their work and life endeavors. These unsolicited acknowledgements always surprise and humble me. It makes me remember that what we do affects lives.

One example was a student who was a music major and took a summer Principles of Finance class. Years later, my wife and I were eating lunch in downtown Nashville. A man got up from a nearby table and walked over to introduce himself and said that I changed his thinking and career path. He became chief financial officer for a record label. These random interactions with past students always blow me away.

Recently, a man walked up to me at a local restaurant and said how much he enjoyed my class and how much a difference it made in his life. I asked how long it was, and he said 35 years ago!

Another time I was invited by the parents of a student to his graduation party. They thanked me for being the reason their son stayed in school. He is now the owner and CEO of a couple of businesses.





“Congrats on 35 years at APSU! I can still remember your words of encouragement when I was about to graduate and nervous to start my first real job. I wasn’t sure I would know everything I needed to know, and you said ‘but you know how to learn. You’ll be fine.’ I’ll never forget that! You are truly a gift for Austin Peay State Universit students!” – Mandy Arndt (‘10)

How do you approach inspiring students to think beyond the textbook?

Students are frequently told to seek their passion. The problem is that students are at a point in their lives where they don’t always know what is even possible. I aim to inspire students to be curious and to seek growth opportunities that challenge their comfort levels, and to build understanding — not just acquire knowledge.

I create opportunities and experiences for students to identify passions and discover their strengths and weaknesses. Then, we actively work toward becoming better thinkers, lifelong learners, and well-rounded kind people.

It is also important to truly allow for real reflection and meaningful interactions with students and business leaders both inside and outside of the classroom. My teaching philosophy is and will continue to be a work in progress.

“Dr. Phillips doesn’t just teach finance – he brings it to life. His classroom was never limited to textbook theory; it was a space where real-world examples, personal stories, and tangible experiences like the Govs Fund, TVA program, and CFA competitions made learning truly immersive. His wisdom – like ‘risk and reward are always married at the hip’ and ‘you need a balance of IQ and EQ’ – has stuck with me to this day. You can tell he genuinely cares about the subject and every student under his tutelage. Congratulations on 35 years of extraordinary impact at Austin Peay!” – Matthew O’Brien (’20)

What advice would you give to new professors starting their careers in business education?

Pay attention and listen to everyone. There are very smart people around you that have great ideas and would be willing to share them with you and mentor you. Take what fits with your personality and don’t be afraid to get out of your comfort zone.

Looking back on your career at APSU, what are you most proud of?

I have always strived for excellence in my profession to provide a better place for the students who have entrusted us with their educational experience. I am fortunate to have been recognized by my peers for excellence in serving students with a Socrates Award, the College of Business A.J. Taylor Distinguished Professor Award, recognition for research excellence, and an award for Student Organization Advisor of the Year. I have also been honored with the Chair of Excellence in Free Enterprise.

However, I am most proud that my peers across the entire university recognized me for my teaching pedagogy and how it positively impacted students with the Socrates Award.

How do you hope your legacy will continue to influence the College of Business and its students in the future?

My hope is that I set an example for both colleagues and students that will inspire them to be their best selves and be of service to others.

My family decided to make Clarksville Tennessee our home in 1990 after with all the wonderful people at APSU during our interview visit. It felt perfect then and continued to be the right decision ever since. Austin Peay will always be my professional home. Taking the risk of quitting a corporate job I liked very much and moving my family across the country to pursue my doctorate was a risk but well worth it. I have enjoyed every second and every twist and turn of my journey of being a professor.

“Dr. Phillips is the best professor I ever had! He always believed in me and helped me build my confidence to go out into the real world! I graduated 12 years ago, and I will never forget the impact he had on my life in college and how he helped get me ready to go out and find my first post-grad job at Fidelity Investments! I can’t thank you enough, Dr. Phillips, and I hope you know how important the work is that you do!” – Chelsea Lehman Johnson (‘13)