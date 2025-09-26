Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting September 26th, 2025

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing pavement repair on SR 12.

Daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm (excluding weekends), there will be lane closures in both directions for pothole patching (LM 0 – 24).

Montgomery County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from east of SR 13 (US-79) to west of Trough Springs Road.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for rumble strips, thermoplastic, and pavement markings (MM 5 – 11.63).

Montgomery County – SR 76

Crack sealing.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be lane closures in both directions for crack sealing (LM 9.70 – 13.20).

Cheatham County and Robertson County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from the Robertson County line, crossing through Robertson County to the Davidson County line.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 25 – 31.6).

Davidson County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from Haywood Lane to the Rutherford County line.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding Saturday), there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving.

Davidson County and Rutherford County – I-24

Survey.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm (excluding weekends), there will be intermittent outside shoulder closures in both directions for survey work.

Davidson County – I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 255 and I-40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am (excluding weekends), there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for pavement markings. Ramps will be temporarily closed as needed.

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River including grading, drainage, and paving.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 for bridge repair work (MM 194 – 196).

The resurfacing on I-40 from 46th Avenue to near Jefferson Street including bridge expansion joint repair.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding Saturday), there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for milling, paving, and bridge work. there will be intermittent, temporary ramp closures to and from I-440 and SR 155 as needed.

Survey.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding Monday 9/29), there will be lane closures in both directions and intermittent ramp closures for drain cleaning, inspection, and survey work (MM 211 – 212.8).

Guardrail repair.

9/29, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on the I-40 eastbound ramp to I-24 westbound (Exit 211B) for guardrail repair.

Davidson County – I-440

Survey.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be inside lane closures in both directions and intermittent ramp closures for drain cleaning, inspection, and survey work (MM 5.8 – 7.5).

Davidson County and Sumner County – I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W for bridge work (MM 95 – 99). One lane will remain open in both directions.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). there will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities.

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals (LM 19.06).

Dickson County – SR 96

Installation of a new turn lane.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be lane closures in both directions to install a new turn lane into Church of the City.

Dickson County and Cheatham County – I-40

Bridge joint repair.

9/26, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions to clean and seal joints (MM 162 – 190.5).

Dickson County and Hickman County – I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 in Dickson and Hickman Counties from the Humphreys County line to near East Piney Road.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for striping operations (MM 160.4 – 168.8).

Hickman County and Humphreys County – I-40

Core sampling (MM 147.5 – 148.5).

Daily, 8:00am – 4:00pm, there will be temporary shoulder closures with lane shifts on ramps.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a temporary lane and shoulder closures on I-40 in both directions for core sampling.

Humphreys County – I-40

SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System installation and maintenance.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 6 a.m., there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for the installation of fiber (MM 155 – 163).

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a temporary lane closure on I-40 in both directions as needed.



Pavement repair.

9/25, 3:00pm – 4:00am, there will be a single eastbound right lane closure for pavement repair (MM 143).

Robertson County and Sumner County – I-65

Shoulder repair.

Daily, 9:00am – 4:00pm, there will be a temporary shoulder closure in both directions to repair the unpaved shoulder drop-off (MM 104 – 121.4).

Tennessee Department of Transportation

