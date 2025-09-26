76.3 F
Clarksville
Friday, September 26, 2025
Clarksville Obituary: Donna Susan Wilson

July 12th, 1946 — September 24th, 2025

McReynolds Nave and LarsonClarksville, TN – Donna Susan Wilson, age 79, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Wednesday, September 24th, 2025.

No services are currently scheduled.

Donna entered this life on July 12th, 1946, in Nashville, TN. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Donna was also a talented cook.

In addition to her parents, Audrey Goodwin and William Hose, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Wilson, and daughter, Christina Joy Wilson.

Survivors include her sons, James Eric Wilson, Kevin Wilson, and Brian Keith Wilson; grandchildren, Jasmine Lin, Lily Mae Wilson, and Maia Joy Wilson.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com

To order memorial trees in memory of Donna Susan Wilson, please visit our tree store.
 

