Clarksville Obituary: Marjorie Gayle Brown McConnell,

Clarksville, TN – Marjorie Gayle Brown McConnell, age 84, passed away September 24th, 2025 at Humphreys County Nursing Home in Waverly, TN.
Gayle was born January 7th, 1941 in Nashville, Tennessee, daughter to the late Marjorie Poole Brown and Tillman Morgan Brown.
Gayle was a fierce, complex woman- the definition of a survivor. She is the reason we will go anywhere with rollers in our hair and say “sir” and “ma’am”. Gratefully, we have inherited her intuition, curiosity, and the love of history and reading. We will miss her laugh, and how she called you “darlin” or “son” brimming with love when she was pleased with you, and then address you with all three of your given names when she was vexed with you. Always reminding us that “this too shall pass”. Time and dementia are savage thieves no more. We will love you always.
In addition to her parents, she is proceeded in death by the “love of her life”, Mervin Davaughn Miller and her sister Ann Hemmer.
Survivors include her children, Karen Elizabeth (Toby) Locke, William Richard McConnell, Jr., Mary Kathrine (Richard) Bean and Samantha L. McConnell. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Dustin (Samantha) McConnell, Keeley Briana Locke, Lauren N. (Bronson) Amalfitano, Morgan Elizabeth McConnell, William L. (April) Barber, Jr., Hunter Cole York, Autumn Belle York; two great-grandchildren; her sister, Tilma Jean Pomeroy, and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com