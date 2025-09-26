Clarksville Obituary: Rose Marie Sanders

Clarksville, TN – Rose Marie Sanders, age 75, of Clarksville, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, with her family by her side.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am Saturday, September 27th, 2025, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Saturday from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Rose entered this life on February 17th, 1950, in Montgomery County, TN to the late Oscar James Devers and Susie Mae Jones Devers. She was a member of Hilldale Baptist Church. In her professional life, Rose served as a dedicated anesthesiologist technician for over 39 years. Her career began at Memorial Hospital, where she developed her skills and established connections with both colleagues and patients. She later retired from Tennova Health Care, marking the end of a fulfilling chapter dedicated to the well-being of others. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Rose cherished the simple joys of life, particularly enjoying meals at Johnny’s Big Burger and gathering with her friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Terry Devers, and Oscar “Dean” Devers, and her sister, Mary Sue Holt.

Survivors include her sisters, Nancy Bearden (Dwight), Judy Gauldin and Bonnie Narron (David). Rose also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Clarksville.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

