Clarksville Obituary: William “Bill” Edward Taylor

Clarksville, TN – William “Bill” Edward Taylor, age 75, of Tennessee Ridge, TN, passed away Sept. 23rd, 2025 at Ascension St. Thomas West in Nashville.

William was born April 23rd, 1950 in Lisbon, OH, son of Harry Taylor & Helen Taylor. Bill was married to Karen (Booth) Taylor. Bill was a Pastor in the Church of the Nazarene for 35 years. He served in churches in West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Oklahoma and New Mexico. He wanted nothing more than for people to encounter Jesus through his life.

Bill spent the last 5 years living in Tennessee Ridge. He enjoyed leading a Sunday School class at Erin Church of the Nazarene. Most of all, Bill loved his late wife and his children and grandchildren. He loved to fish, hunt, garden and spend time with his grandkids.

Survivors include his sister, Libby Taylor; brother, Andy Taylor; daughters, Jody (Doug) Chenoweth, and Jessica (Jeremy) Byler. He loved his grandchildren, Bayli Chenoweth, Madison Chenoweth, Aubree Byler, Paisley Byler and Chloe Byler and Jakob Landon and three great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will take place at Erin Church of the Nazarene in Erin, TN on Friday, September 26th, 2025 at 11am. There will be an additional Celebration of Life service in Ohio at a later date.

The family asks that donations be made to Erin Church of the Nazarene Compassionate Ministries 11 College Street, Erin, TN 37061 or YMCA 55 Lounez Avenue Wheeling Avenue 26003 *checks made to Miracle League.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.