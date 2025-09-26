Clarksville Obituary: William “Bill” Edward Taylor

Clarksville, TN – William “Bill” Edward Taylor, age 75, of Tennessee Ridge, TN, passed away Sept. 23rd, 2025 at Ascension St. Thomas West in Nashville.
William was born April 23rd, 1950 in Lisbon, OH, son of Harry Taylor & Helen Taylor. Bill was married to Karen (Booth) Taylor. Bill was a Pastor in the Church of the Nazarene for 35 years. He served in churches in West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Oklahoma and New Mexico. He wanted nothing more than for people to encounter Jesus through his life.
Bill spent the last 5 years living in Tennessee Ridge. He enjoyed leading a Sunday School class at Erin Church of the Nazarene. Most of all, Bill loved his late wife and his children and grandchildren. He loved to fish, hunt, garden and spend time with his grandkids.
Survivors include his sister, Libby Taylor; brother, Andy Taylor; daughters, Jody (Doug) Chenoweth, and Jessica (Jeremy) Byler. He loved his grandchildren, Bayli Chenoweth, Madison Chenoweth, Aubree Byler, Paisley Byler and Chloe Byler and Jakob Landon and three great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at Erin Church of the Nazarene in Erin, TN on Friday, September 26th, 2025 at 11am. There will be an additional Celebration of Life service in Ohio at a later date.
The family asks that donations be made to Erin Church of the Nazarene Compassionate Ministries 11 College Street, Erin, TN 37061 or YMCA 55 Lounez Avenue Wheeling Avenue 26003 *checks made to Miracle League.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com