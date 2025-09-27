15 Tennessee Vols Football Defeats Mississippi State 41-34 in Overtime Thriller

Starkville, MS – The 15th-ranked Tennessee Vols football team won a back-and-forth affair against Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium, 41-34, in overtime on Saturday afternoon. In a contest that featured seven lead changes, it was running back – The 15th-ranked Tennessee Vols football team won a back-and-forth affair against Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium, 41-34, in overtime on Saturday afternoon. In a contest that featured seven lead changes, it was running back DeSean Bishop who delivered the decisive play. On Tennessee’s (4-1, 1-1 SEC) first snap of overtime, Bishop raced 25 yards over the left side for a touchdown. The Vols’ defense then held Mississippi State (4-2, 0-2 SEC) inside the 5-yard line, standing strong to preserve the victory. The Bulldogs struck first when Fluff Bothwell capped an early drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. Placekicker Max Gilbert answered with a 38-yard field goal before cornerback Colton Hood swung momentum, returning an interception 23 yards for a touchdown and a 10-7 Tennessee lead.

Mississippi State responded in the second quarter, as Davon Booth punched in a 5-yard score and Kyle Ferrie drilled a 51-yard field goal to make it 17-10. Tennessee answered quickly, with quarterback Joey Aguilar connecting with Chris Brazzell II on a 15-yard touchdown pass to even the score at 17 at halftime.

The Vols opened the third quarter with a 10-play, 66-yard drive capped by a Gilbert 27-yard field goal to break the deadlock. Bothwell’s second touchdown pushed MSU back ahead before the Big Orange defense answered. Tyre West sacked quarterback Blake Shapen, forcing a fumble that Joshua Josephs scooped up and returned for a touchdown, pushing the Vols in front once again. Ferrie’s 38-yard field goal tied the contest at 27, and Shapen put the Bulldogs back on top with a 2-yard touchdown pass after a UT turnover. Aguilar responded with under two minutes left in regulation, powering across the goal line on a 6-yard run to tie it at 34 and force overtime. Bishop’s game-winning touchdown highlighted his day on the ground as he finished with 72 yards on 11 carries. Aguilar led the offense, completing 24-of-40 passes for 355 yards with one passing and one rushing touchdown. Brazzell II and Mike Matthews each hauled in six receptions, with Matthews totaling 118 yards and Brazzell II adding 105. Linebacker Arion Carter anchored the defense with a career-high 17 tackles, including a critical stop in overtime. He also broke up Mississippi State’s final attempt at a game-tying touchdown. Tennessee’s defense recorded five sacks and 11 tackles-for-loss against MSU.

Next Up For UT Football

The Tennessee Vols football team enters its open week before returning to action on October 11th, when the Vols host Arkansas at Neyland Stadium.