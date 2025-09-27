APSU Football Cruises to 42-10 Victory Over Utah Tech at Fortera Stadium

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team gained 239 yards through the air and on the ground in a 42-10 United Athletic Conference victory over Utah Tech, Saturday, at Fortera Stadium.

After five-straight empty possessions to begin Saturday’s game, a one-yard rushing touchdown by Javious Bond kickstarted four-straight touchdown drives by the Governors, who led 28-3 through the opening half, with just one of those scoring drives surpassing two minutes.

Each of Austin Peay’s first three touchdowns were aided by the special teams, with its first scoring drive being aided by a 21-yard Trailblazers punt, the second – which was capped off with a four-yard touchdown reception by Jaden Robinson – beginning after Ellis Ellis Jr. blocked a field goal, and the third – a nine-yard touchdown reception by Shemar Kirk – coming after Nate Spillman forced a UTU fumble on kickoff.

A 31-yard field goal by Utah Tech cut its deficit to 18 in the first quarter, but that was the closest the game would get, as Parson connected with a wide-open Kirk in the endzone for his second score of the day early in the late second quarter.

After three punts by the two sides to open the second half, a 51-yard rush by Corey Richardson helped set up Parson for a nine-yard rushing touchdown with less than three minutes remaining in the third quarter, giving APSU a 35-3 lead.

Austin Smith entered in at quarterback on APSU’s last drive of the third quarter, and gained 21 yards on the ground on the first play of the fourth quarter before connecting with Richardson for a 20-yard score. Utah Tech scored the game’s final touchdown with 5:08 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Parson finished the day going 18-for-25 with 204 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, while Smith went 2-for-2 with 35 yards and a passing touchdown. Parson also led the APSU Govs on the ground with 11 carries for 82 yards and a score. Richardson finished with four carries for 56 yards.

Kamari Maxwell led the APSU Govs with 71 yards through the air and four receptions, while Shemar Kirk also had four receptions for 52 yards and a career-high two touchdowns.

Defensively, Myles Wiley led APSU with six tackles and four solo stops, while Davion Hood also had a sack. Hood, Ellis Jr., and Jake Stonebraker also paced APSU with a tackle for loss.

Reggie Graff led Utah Tech through the air, going 16-for-27 with 143 yards. He also led the Trailblazers with 16 carries and 43 yards.



UTU was led defensively by Daylen Love with nine tackles, seven solo stops, and a tackle for loss.

Next Up For APSU Football

The Austin Peay State University football team hosts No. 18 West Georgia in United Athletic Conference action on Saturday, October 4th at 3:00pm at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tennessee. The Week 5 contest between the Governors and Wolves will be streamed on ESPN+.

Scoring Summary

APSU 7, UTU 0 – 4 plays, 35 yards, 1:15

Austin Peay State University took over on the Utah Tech 35-yard line following a 21-yard punt by the Trailblazers. Chris Parson began the drive with a 29-yard throw to Kamari Maxwell. After an incomplete to Maxwell and a five-yard rush by Parson, Javious Bond punched it for the afternoon’s first score.

APSU 14, UTU 0 – 9 plays, 67 yards, 4:58

Ellis Ellis Jr. blocked a UTU field goal, giving Austin Peay State University possession on its own 33-yard line. Chris Parson connected with Courtland Simmons for 18 yards on a second-and-11, before connecting with Jaden Robinson for a gain of 12 yards, advancing APSU to the Trailblazers’ 38.

A 12-yard rush by Simmons was followed by a 15-yard scramble by Parson. Four plays later, Chris Parson connected with Jaden Robinson in the back of the endzone for a four-yard touchdown reception, extending the lead to 14-0.

APSU 21, UTU 0 – 3 plays, 14 yards, 0:51

On the ensuing kickoff off after Robinson’s touchdown, Nate Spillman forced a fumble, which was recovered by Jeremiah Flemmons at the UTU 14-yard line. Chris Parson then found Shemar Kirk wide open in the right corner of the endzone.

APSU 21, UTU 3 – 13 plays, 62 yards, 6:09

Utah Tech quarterback Reggie Graff completed his first four passes of the drive, with his final completion giving the Trailblazers the ball at APSU’s 32-yard line. Scrambles of eight and four yards by Graff gained UTU’s final first down of the drive, as it settled for a 31-yard field goal.

APSU 28, UTU 3 – 5 plays, 73 yards, 1:55

Austin Peay State University responded to Utah Tech’s field goal with a five-play touchdown drive that began with a 13-yard rush by Kaden Williams, which turned into a gain of 28 following a 15-yard facemask penalty. Chris Parson connected with Kamari Maxwell for a gain of 18 yards before finding Shemar Kirk again for a 30-yard touchdown grab.

APSU 35, UTU 3 – 8 plays, 75, 3:08

A 51-yard run by Corey Richardson on the fifth play of APSU’s second drive of the second half set APSU up at the UTU 14-yard lie, and Courtland Simmons gained 10 yards two plays later. Following an APSU five-yard penalty pushing it back to the nine, Chris Parson kept the ball on a designed quarterback run before jumping into the endzone for his fourth rushing touchdown of the season.

APSU 42, UTU 3 – 3 plays, 43 yards, 0:41

A 33-yard punt return by Javious Bond set APSU up at the UTU 43, and a 21-yard run by Austin Peay State University set up the Govs in the red zone at the 20-yard line. Smith then connected with Corey Richardson at the 15-yard line, who raced into the endzone for the Govs sixth and final score.

APSU 42, UTU 10 – 11 plays, 52 yards, 3:51

Utah Tech’s lone touchdown of the afternoon came on an 11-play drive in which the Trailblazers had both 19 rushing and passing yards. A five-yard reception by Tru Tanner setting up a two-yard rushing score by Kona Crowell.