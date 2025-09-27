Austin Peay State University Soccer Travels to Nashville for First ASUN Road Match at Lipscomb

Clarksville, TN – Following a 1-0 loss to Eastern Kentucky on senior day a Sunday ago, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team is set to face Lipscomb on Sunday for a 1:00pm CT match at Lipscomb Soccer Complex in Nashville, Tennessee.

Austin Peay (0-7-3, 0-2-0 ASUN) fell to Eastern Kentucky after a 36th-minute goal in the first half. Senior forward Ellie Dreas led the Govs with three shots and a pair of shots on goal. Junior keeper Lauryn Berry added four more saves to her career total, which puts her at 136 all-time.

Lipscomb (6-3-1, 2-0-0 ASUN) is coming off a 2-0 win against Bellarmine on Sunday. The Bisons come into Sunday’s match with a two-game win streak after back-to-back 2-0 wins over Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine to start Atlantic Sun Conference play.

What to Know

Sunday’s match will be the 19th meeting between the Governors and the Bisons.

The APSU Govs are 3-3-4 in their last 10 games on the road.

Austin Peay State University is 52-134-22 all-time on the road.

Sunday’s match marks the sixth time the Govs have played on September 28th.

Austin Peay State University’s record on September 28th is 1-4-0.

The last time Austin Peay State University played on this date was at home against Central Arkansas in 2023, where the Govs lost by a score of 2-1.

What a Win Means

Austin Peay State University’s ninth win against Lipscomb, and first since September 9th, 2013.

Head coach Kim McGowan‘s 50th career win and 16th as head coach for the APSU Govs.

Follow The Govs On Social

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2025 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC) and Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.