Clarksville Gas and Water Department to Celebrate Public Natural Gas Week October 5th-11th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will join natural gas systems across the nation to observe and celebrate Public Natural Gas Week, October 5th-11th, 2025.

On October 10th, citizens are invited to join the Gas and Water celebration beginning at 11:00am at its main office at 2215 Madison Street for a day of awareness about the value of having a community-owned natural gas utility.

The event will offer citizens the opportunity to learn about department operations and equipment and ask questions. A free lunch, giveaways, and a full color 2026 calendar will be available while supplies last!

“Every day is a celebration when we are able to safely deliver clean, affordable natural gas to our community,” said Mark Riggins, Clarksville Gas and Water General Manager. “I applaud our Natural Gas Division employees who consistently earn high state inspection marks for the safe and efficient operation of the Clarksville Gas System. I invite the public to meet some of them at our Public Natural Gas Week celebration and enjoy a free lunch and giveaways,” said Riggins.

Clarksville Gas delivered 5.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas to over 29,000 customers in fiscal year 2025 and is among approximately 1,000 public natural gas systems serving more than 6 million customers in the nation. These public natural gas utilities are not-for-profit retail distribution entities owned by and accountable to the citizens they serve.

Your public natural gas utility is good for the community for many reasons including:

Local Control: Having a public natural gas system gives a community local control over how gas is provided to homes and businesses. Decisions are made through citizen participation instead of being made in a distant city by people who do not understand local issues and who are primarily focused on profits instead of service.

Competitive Costs: In order to offer fair and competitive rates, public natural gas systems operate as a not-for-profit entity. Public natural gas systems do not face pressure to pay dividends to stockholders.

Economic Benefits: As a public natural gas system, we play a valuable role in helping the community broaden its tax base, and in turn improve the local economy and increase jobs. Public natural gas systems ensure that local dollars stay at home.

Customer Service: As a not-for-profit entity, we focus on service, rather than profits. Public natural gas systems are an integral part of a community. We maintain a close relationship with our customers, and as a result, we are success­ful in meeting our customers' needs.

Thank you for supporting Clarksville Gas. Our mission is to continue to bring safe, reliable natural gas service into your homes and businesses. We also hope you join us in supporting natural gas as a premier energy source for our country. As the cleanest burning fossil fuel, natural gas can help us achieve energy security and build a more competitive economy.

More information about the benefits of natural gas may be viewed on the Clarksville Gas and Water Department website at www.clarksvillegw.com or please contact Clarksville Gas at 931.645.7422.

About Public Natural Gas Week

Public Natural Gas Week is an annual, nationwide observance dedicated to building awareness of the value of having a community-owned natural gas utility and the environmental and cost benefits of using clean, reliable and affordable natural gas.