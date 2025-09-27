Clarksville Obituary: 1SG Henry Lewis, Army (Ret)

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for 1SG Henry Lewis, ARMY (Ret), age 81, of Clarksville, TN, will be Friday. October 3rd, 2025 at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West where full military honors will be rendered. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 2nd, 2025 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm and again on Friday from 11:00am until the hour of service.
Henry was born on March 29th, 1944, in Inkster, MI, to Willie Lewis Sr. and Beulah Green. He passed away on September 26th, 2025. Henry retired from the United States Army and was a Vietnam Veteran, earning three campaign stars and was honored with both a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star, as well as the National Defense Medal. He was a coin collector, loved cars, and watching movies. Henry also enjoyed playing the lottery, especially scratch-off tickets, but above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Betty Black and brother, Tommie Lewis. Henry is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Nortrud Remesch Lewis; sons, Terrance (Johna) Lewis and Thomas (Isabel) Lewis; and grandchildren: Kayla, Maxwell, Sidney, Henry (Makayla), and Aidan, siblings, Mae McCaster, Willie (Valinda) Lewis, Jr., and Shirley Beck, and sister-in-law, Annie Lewis
