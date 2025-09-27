Clarksville Obituary: Linda Marie Sund

Clarksville, TN – Linda Marie Sund, born on August 5th, 1963, in East Prairie, Missouri, passed away at her home on September 26th, 2025.

She was the daughter of William Bane and Cecilia Logan Bane, who preceded her in death. Linda was a mother to her four sons, Cecil Becker, Paul Wayne Becker, Paul Anthony Bane (Amy), and Daniel Bane, as well as her two daughters, Tina Wall (James) and Eliza Bane. Linda is also survived by her two sisters, Donna Morgan and Dianne White. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Sund. She enjoyed the outdoors, bowling, playing darts, reading, and crossword puzzles.

Linda leaves behind fifteen grandchildren: Robert Johnson, Darell Wall, Jase Wall, Johnathen Bane, Justice Bane, Jackson Bane, Sheyenne Bane, Danielle Bane, Ryan Graff, Kayleigh Bane, Bryleigh Bane, Emma Jo Bane, Aubrey Becker, Andrew Greenway, and Austin Taylor.

A memorial gathering to celebrate Linda’s life will take place on October 13th, 2025, from 10:00am until 1:00pm at Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services 1875 State Highway 48, Clarksville, Tennessee, 37040.

Family and friends are invited to come together to honor the memory of a remarkable woman who brought joy to all around her.