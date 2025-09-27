58.8 F
Clarksville
Saturday, September 27, 2025
Events

Family Fun Heats Up October 10th–11th as Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Joins BBQ Fest Across the River

Mark Haynes
By Mark Haynes
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to Kick Off Montgomery County BBQ Fest Friday Night, October 10th.

Montgomery County Parks and RecreationMontgomery County, TN – The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be rolling into RichEllen Park on Friday, October 10th, 2025, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm as part of Montgomery County’s first-ever BBQ Fest Across the River at RichEllen Park, which continues on Saturday, October 11th from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

Families and hot dog enthusiasts alike can snap photos, score Wiener Whistles, and meet the legendary hot dog on wheels during its one-night-only appearance.

And that’s just the appetizer.

A Full Weekend of Flavor, Music, and Family Fun

Presented by F&M Bank, the free two-day festival is serving up everything from smoked meats to live entertainment:

  • Friday Night Live Music by Lucian Green (6:00–10:00pm)

  • Food Trucks, Local Vendors & Family Activities

  • College GameDay-Style Viewing Area with Big-Screen TV

  • Support from Montgomery Central Football, Cheer & Dance Teams

  • Saturday Inflatables & Home Run Derby for Kids

Think Your BBQ Reigns Supreme? Prove It.

Pitmasters from across the region are invited to compete in the BBQ Contest on Saturday, October 11th, rain or shine. Cash prizes, bragging rights, and BBQ glory are all on the line.

  • People’s Choice Division — Meat Provided | Public Votes

  • Register Now at montgomerytn.gov/parks/bbq-fest

$10.00 People’s Choice Tasting — Eat Like a Judge

Entry to the festival is free, but $10.00 tasting tickets let guests sample competition BBQ and vote for their favorite.

  • Tasting Begins at 11:00am Saturday

  • Awards Ceremony at 2:00pm

Tickets are available now at www.montgomerytn.gov/parks/bbq-fest.

Don’t Miss Your Chance to See the Wienermobile — Friday Only!

From smoked ribs to smiling faces, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will officially kick off a weekend packed with flavor and fun. Mark your calendar, bring your appetite, and get ready to relish the excitement!

 RichEllen Park is located at 1466 TN-149, Clarksville, Tennessee.

This event is made possible through the generous support of F&M Bank, Wyatt Johnson, Hilltop Supermarket & Pharmacy, Visit Clarksville, and the Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department. 

All proceeds from BBQ Fest Across the River will benefit the Tri-County Sportsman’s Association, supporting local youth and community programs. 

For updates and more details, visit www.montgomerytn.gov/parks or follow us on Facebook

