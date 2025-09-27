Gateway Chamber Orchestra Unveils 2025-26 Season with New Music Director Jacob Aaron Schnitzer

Clarksville, TN – The Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated 2025-26 concert season, the first under the artistic leadership of newly appointed Music Director, Jacob Aaron Schnitzer. The season will feature a captivating series of concerts that explore both timeless masterworks and innovative new music.

“There is so much enthusiasm from our team to reignite the Gateway Chamber Orchestra as an innovative force for community engagement,” said Schnitzer. “This season showcases the exceptional talent of the GCO side-by-side with our community right here in Middle Tennessee. Whether you are looking for the best of classical music in Clarksville or for a fun family-friendly outing, this GCO season is for you!”

“Jacob’s passion for music and his commitment to community engagement are a perfect fit for the GCO,” said Barbara Ozenbaugh, GCO’s Executive Director. “We are confident that his dynamic leadership will usher in an exciting new era for the orchestra, bringing inspiring musical experiences to our region. We are excited to share the concert season with our Clarksville community.”

In addition to our regular concert series the GCO will continue its Music in the Schools Initiative, sharing the joy of music with local elementary and middle school students. This year’s educational focus will be The Art of Video Game Music, preparing students for the highly anticipated family and education concert Power Up: Video Games in Concert in the Spring.

The 2025-26 season will include the following concerts:

Winterglow: A Baroque Celebration: November 23rd, 2025, 4:00pm at Madison Street United Methodist Church.

In a beloved annual tradition, Gateway Chamber Orchestra ushers in the holiday season in collaboration with the Gateway Chorale, Clarksville Children’s Choir, and Madison Street United Methodist Church at Winterglow – a Baroque Celebration. This year’s winter baroque concert, led by GCO’s new Music Director Jacob Aaron Schnitzer, features timeless classics like Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major (you might know its famous “Air on the G String”) and Vivaldi’s Gloria. After an intermission, we celebrate our holiday cheer with the Clarksville Children’s Chorus, Madison Street’s glorious organ, and toy instruments… dare we say it… there will be fun for all!

Join us at Homegrown Holidays, a new Holiday concert that brings together Clarksville’s performing arts students with the Gateway Chamber Orchestra for a joyous event of seasonal spirit and community pride. A spotlight on Clarksville’s next generation of performers, this special event features The Nutcracker Suite with dance students from Classic Steps II, a side-by-side performance with the GCO and the Clarksville Youth Orchestra, and an acoustic set by Clarksville’s emerging singer/songwriter Mattie Lyn. This is the perfect family-friendly event to ring in the holiday season. 60 minutes with no intermission.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in the most romantic way—with beautiful music performed by a string quartet from the Gateway Chamber Orchestra. Whether you’re planning a dreamy date night or a heartfelt evening with friends, HeartStrings sets the perfect mood with timeless melodies, passionate harmonies, and intimate artistry. Details TBA.

HeartStrings Encore: February 15th, 2026, at Grace Lutheran Church.

An encore performance of the HeartStrings concert held on February 14th, open to the public.

An encore performance of the HeartStrings concert held on February 14th, open to the public. Power Up: Video Games in Concert: March 8th, 2026 at Mabry Concert Hall, APSU Discover the Art of Video Game Music in this immersive and educational concert featuring the Gateway Chamber Orchestra and its studio musicians who record for some of the most beloved video game franchises. Co-curated by GCO cellist Andrew Dunn (Destiny 2, Call of Duty, Fortnite, FIFA 19, Reigns: Game of Thrones) and Music Director Jacob Aaron Schnitzer (Power Up: The Art of Video Game Music), Video Game Symphony includes music from established and indie video game titles including Octopath Traveler, Chained Echoes, The Baby In Yellow, Walkabout Mini Golf, and more – all accompanied by visuals, videos, and gameplay. Lasting 60 minutes, this family-friendly concert is created for children ages 10-18 and video gaming enthusiasts of all ages.

Taste the music of the Gateway Chamber Orchestra at Bourbon & Branden+burgers, an intimate exploration of Bach’s Brandenburg Concerti with a multi-course gourmet (Branden)burger menu. A spinoff of the Gateway Chamber Orchestra’s popular BBQ, Brews, & Beethoven series, this one-night-only brings you up-close and personal with the distinct musical flavor of the GCO’s fine musicianship–best experienced with a handful of truffle fries.

Ticket and subscription information for the 2025-26 season are available NOW! To stay up to date on concert announcements and to purchase tickets, please visit the official GCO website at www.gatewaychamberorchestra.com/clarksville

About the Gateway Chamber Orchestra

The Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) is committed to enriching lives through innovative concerts, distinctive recordings, and inspiring educational programs. The ensemble is composed of leading symphony players, recording musicians, and university faculty from Middle Tennessee and beyond, who delight in sharing music with their community.

Visit www.gatewaychamberorchestra.com for more information.

Contact: Barbara Ozenbaugh, Executive Director: gcobarbara@gmail.com, 931.444.6240.

For tickets, please visit our website at www.gatewaychamberorchestra.com/clarksville