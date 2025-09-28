APSU Soccer Suffers 5-0 Defeat to Lipscomb in Conference Road Match

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team played to a 5-0 loss to Lipscomb, Sunday, at Lipscomb Soccer Complex in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Bisons began the match with a strong attack and a speedy defense, taking 12 shots in the first half and holding the APSU Govs to none. Lipscomb connected with the back of the net in their fourth attempt, as Skylar Cole tapped the ball into the bottom right of the goal, following a pass up the pitch from London De Fini.

The score would remain through the first half, before Lipscomb extended its lead 12 minutes into the second half. Kaylee Hansen fouled a Bison inside the box in the 57th minute to send Bella Carapazza in for the penalty kick. She found the left side of the net to put the Bisons up 2-0.

Five minutes later, Hailey Johnson found the back of the net, following the assist from Carapazza, extending the lead to 3-0 in the 62nd minute. The Bisons would score two more goals in the 71st and 74th minutes, with shots from Jaide-Simone Prejean and Abigail Ross, extending the lead to 5-0.

Offensively for the APSU Govs, Abby Mathews led the team by taking the team’s lone shot on goal. And in the net, Lauryn Berry collected five saves before being substituted by Megan Waskiewicz in the 74th minute.

Inside The Box Score

Just one Governor, McKenna Hogan, played all 90 minutes.

Four Governors recorded a shot in the contest – Mathews, Haley Lindquist, Anna Drexel, and Kendall Hecht.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team hits the road for a pair of away matches, beginning with North Alabama, Thursday, starting at 7:00pm CT at the Bill Jones Athletic Complex in Florence, Alabama.