Austin Peay State University Announces Dr. Joe Greer Scholarship Endowment for Students

Clarksville, TN – Estella Mayhue-Greer recently made a generous donation to establish the Dr. Joe Greer Scholarship Endowment for Austin Peay State University (APSU) students. The scholarship is named in honor of her husband, APSU alumnus Dr. Joe Greer (’70).

“Joe’s education continues to have a tremendous influence on his life, and that started at Austin Peay State University,” Estella said. “I am proud to honor him with this scholarship and provide opportunities to many future Austin Peay students from the communities that mean so much to him.”

To be eligible, students must be juniors or seniors enrolled full-time at APSU with a GPA of 2.5 or above. Preference will be given to students from Shelby County and Dyer County. Preference will also be given to a student who is a member of an underserved population (Note: underserved excludes any basis prohibited by state or federal law).

“The Greers are longtime supporters of Austin Peay, and it was exciting to join Estella to surprise Joe at his 50th reunion to announce this fund,” said APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips. “They have contributed to various academic and athletic programs and scholarships, as well as our National Alumni Association (NAA). We are grateful that they have expanded their commitment to student success with this new endowment and to see the Govs For Life Experience in action in this way.”

Dr. Joe C. Greer was born in 1949 in Dyersburg, Tennessee. He attended Bruce High School, the local African American high school, for two years. In 1965, he was one of four African American students who integrated the all-white Dyersburg High School, where he was the only African American student on the football team.

With a four-year music scholarship and an academic grant, Greer enrolled at APSU in Fall 1967. He later became a work-study student and was also a cook at the local Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. He was often able to send money home to help his mother, who had become a single parent as the result of a divorce.

Greer graduated from Austin Peay in 1970, and went on to become the first African American student accepted by the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry in Memphis, Tennessee. He graduated in December 1973 with a Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree. He then accepted a faculty position with the college in January 1974, working part-time in the Office of Minorities Affairs. His primary responsibility was the recruitment of minority students to all health science colleges. He was also a non-voting member on the Dental School Admission Committee.

After several hours of postgraduate studies in temporal mandibular joint (TMJ) dysfunction, periodontal surgery and nutrition, Greer decided to pursue his Master of Science in fitness, wellness and nutrition, which he completed at the University of Memphis in 1991.

In August 1985, Greer started Bio-D Products Inc., which manufactured consumer and industrial soaps, detergents and air fresheners. In 1990, Bio-D received the Minority Enterprise Development award for Manufacturer of the Year. The sale of the company was finalized in March 1993.

Greer has received several awards and recognitions in his academic, professional and public service endeavors. He has been a member of professional and civic organizations including the National Dental Association and the Academy of General Dentistry. In 1997, he participated in the Citizen Ambassador program as a member of the American Dental Association Delegation to the Republic of South Africa.

In addition, Greer has served Austin Peay as the alumni director of the VII District and president of the NAA. He founded the Nannie Mae Wooten Scholarship, and the university has honored him with the Outstanding Service Award, the Alumni Admissions Award and the Outstanding Alumnus Award.

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or via give@apsu.edu.