Austin Peay State University Volleyball Suffers 3-0 Loss Against Central Arkansas

Conway, AR – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team closed out its opening weekend of Atlantic Sun Conference play with a 3-0 loss to Central Arkansas on Sunday at the Prince Center.

Central Arkansas (5-7, 2-0 ASUN) took control of the match early in the first set, going up 22-7 on Austin Peay (2-11, 0-2 ASUN). A kill by Lauren Wallace got the APSU Govs within 13 at 24-11, but the Sugar Bears took the 25-11 lead to take the first set.

The two teams exchanged shots early in the second set, seeing seven ties with the last one being at eight. A 6-0 UCA run extended their lead to 14-8, as the Governors battled back to get within two at 16-14. The Sugar Bears extended their lead to 20-15, but the Govs were able to trim their deficit to three at 21-18 but the second set 25-19 win went to UCA.

The Governors built up an 11-3 lead to open the third and final set, which included five kills by Taly Cloyd, and single kills from Dayan Malavé, Dani Kopacz, and Sianna Dykes. The Govs continued to lead, going up 17-10, forcing a UCA timeout. Central Arkansas responded with an 8-1 run out of the timeout to tie the set at 18.

The Governors and the Sugar Bears exchanged shots until a block by UCA’s Samantha Cousins and Karlyn Frazier, followed by a Gov attack error, gave them the 24-22 lead. The APSU Govs were able to fight off the Sugar Bears’ match point with a kill by Dykes and a UCA attack error, but the Sugar Bears eventually took the 26-24 third set victory for the 3-0 win.

Match Points

Taly Cloyd led with eight kills; Sianna Dykes had seven.

Reagan Anderson led with 14 digs and two service aces.

Dayan Malavé had 2.5 blocks, and Brooklynn Merrell had 13 assists.

Follow the APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team is back in action on Friday as they host Eastern Kentucky at 6:00pm in the Winfield Dunn Center.