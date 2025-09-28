Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for September 28th – October 2nd, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County can expect a stretch of mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures as the new week begins. Residents will enjoy warm days in the mid-80s, cool evenings, and light northeast winds throughout the forecast period.

Sunny conditions are expected to prevail on Sunday, with a high of 86 degrees. Light northeast winds will become east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph during the morning hours.

On Sunday night, the skies will remain clear, with a low of around 58 degrees. Northeast winds will stay light at approximately 5 mph.

Another sunny day is expected to begin the work week on Monday, with highs near 87 degrees and northeast winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph.

Clear skies are expected to continue Monday night, with a low of around 59 degrees. Northeast winds will remain light at 5 mph.

For Tuesday, the region will enjoy sunny weather again, with a high near 86 degrees and light northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly clear conditions will accompany a low around 60 degrees Tuesday night, with northeast winds staying around 5 mph.

Sunshine persists on Wednesday, with a high near 85 degrees and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

It will be partly cloudy Wednesday night with a low around 58 degrees and east-northeast winds near 5 mph.

Thursday will see mostly sunny skies, with a high near 83 degrees.

Skies will remain mostly clear Thursday night, with a low around 57 degrees.

Residents can look forward to a comfortable week of mild temperatures and mostly clear skies, perfect for outdoor activities and evening walks. Light northeast winds will continue to provide a refreshing breeze, making for pleasant days and calm nights across Clarksville and Montgomery County.