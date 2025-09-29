Clarksville’s Customs House Museum October 2025 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in October at the Museum include Portrait Society of America: The Tennesseans, Historic Greenwood Cemetery Walking Tours, Historic Riverview Cemetery Walking Tours, Go Team! Football & Basketball from the Museum Collection, Clarksville Sounds: A Musical Exhibition from the Collection, Storytime & Craft: Getting Ready for Halloween.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Legends Bank Presents A Dream Deferred: Hanley, Redmond, & Lott Art Exhibition

Through October 19th | Kimbrough Gallery

Hanley, Redmond, Lott: A Dream Deferred exhibition is a joint retrospective showcasing the work of three artists—Dan Hanley, David Redmond, and Frank Lott—and their unwavering dedication to the pursuit of painting, while highlighting each man’s creative evolution over the course of five decades.

Nature! From Raw to Refined: TACA Award Winner Marty McConnaughey

Through November 2nd | Bruner & Orgain Galleries

Tennessee Craft’s Award Winner Marty McConnaughey’s Nature! From Raw to Refined exhibition displays her love of transporting nature into her work. Her walks have become a hunt for pinecones, acorns, tree branches, and driftwood. She harvests sweetgrass and iris leaves from her property. The addition of antlers, turquoise, jasper, or agates add a spark to many of McConnaughey’s three-dimensional designs. Each piece is one of a kind and sure to bring an extraordinary element to any space.

A Kaleidoscope of Texture: James Threalkill

Through October 26th | Crouch Gallery

A Kaleidoscope of Texture: James Threalkill– As an artist, James Threalkill strives to produce high-quality fine artwork that is bound to leave a lasting impression. His art reveals three-dimensional textures and vibrant colors that attract viewers to the intensity and depth of each piece. Threalkill aspires to promote positive and inspirational images that celebrate life, culture, and cultural character which is representative of the profound legacy that is the foundation of existence.

Arline Mann: The Forever House

Through October 26th | Jostens Gallery

The Forever House exhibition brings into loving light a magical place—Elder Mountain (near Chattanooga), and the stone house built on the mountain around 1923 by George Elder with materials from that mountain—the first home erected there after the Cherokee were marched out in the 1840s on the Trail of Tears. The exhibition encompasses interiors, still lifes, and landscapes of the world that is the Elder House by Arline Mann, an award-winning watercolorist and the current resident of Elder House. Mann’s paintings are displayed among historic photographs of Elder House and Elder Mountain, with text relating to the history of both.

Annual Staff Art Exhibition

Through October 22nd | Museum Lobby

The Annual Staff Art Exhibition features artwork and crafts from the talented museum employees.

Riches of the Land: Agriculture from 1850 – 1950

Through October 19th | Memory Lane (located on the lower level of the museum)

In 1850, nearly 60 percent of the U.S. population was engaged in farming. In Tennessee, that number was 72,735. By 1935, the number of farmers in the state had grown to 273,783. By 1950, much of the work that had once been done by manual labor or with livestock had been replaced with mechanized farming implements and power tools.

Riches of the Land, largely comprised of artifacts from the museum’s collection, is geared towards school-age children. The exhibition includes machinery, tools, maps, and photography to help interpret the farming experience of the past. The display focuses on the Four Pillars of Income, Montgomery County’s Century Farms, and daily life of the period. Included in the exhibit is a film about farming in Montgomery County during the last years of the Great Depression. Objects on display include items such as A.H. Patch Company corn shellers, a cider press, and even a vintage tractor to help tell the stories of Montgomery County’s agricultural past.

Clarksville Sounds: A Musical Exhibition from the Collection

Through January 2nd, 2026 | Harvill Gallery

An exhibition of vintage musical instruments displayed along with a look at the Clarksville music scene of the past.

Go Team! Football & Basketball from the Museum Collection

Through January 6th, 2026 | Hand Gallery

Cheer on local sports history with this exhibit featuring jerseys, balls, trading cards, and more artifacts from athletes in our community.

Portrait Society of America: The Tennesseans

Opening October 22nd | Kimbrough Gallery

Featuring The Portrait Society of America Tennessee members in their first state exhibition. Sixty figurative pieces—done in paintings and sculptures—will be on display in the Kimbrough gallery of the museum. Established in February 1998, the Portrait Society of America is a 501(C)3 registered charity, formed as an educational organization dedicated to furthering the traditions of fine art portraiture and figurative art through programs and publications. The Portrait Society is committed to providing educational resources to anyone interested in technical information, traditional aesthetics, and the history of figurative art and portraiture.

Play Days: Toys from the Collection

Opening October 27th | Memory Lane

Play Days: Toys from the Collection is an exhibition of toys from the Customs House Museum’s Collection.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk & Book Signing

October 2nd | 5:00pm-8:00pm | Free to the public

Mark your calendars for October’s Art Walk at the Customs House Museum, where you can enjoy free admission from 5–8 p.m. Join us in the museum lobby during October’s Art Walk for a special book signing with the authors of Princess Sophie’s Ice Cream Flight. This is the debut children’s book by sisters writing under the pen name Valencia Blake. Valencia, a registered nurse, finds joy in books, reviews, and creative outlets like baking, jewelry-making, and drawing. Blake, inspired by her travels and love of food, brings her own flavor of creativity to their work. Together, they weave imagination and storytelling to enchant young readers—celebrating both their sisterly bond and shared love for writing. Books will be available for purchase in The Museum Store.

Ag History Day

October 11th | 10:00am – 3:00pm | Customs House Museum | Free to the public

Enjoy the Customs House Museum’s AG HISTORY DAY with demonstrations and a celebration of Clarksville-Montgomery County’s agricultural heritage. Bring the whole family, check out the vintage tractors and antique steam engines, as well as the exhibit inside the museum. We’ll have kids’ activities, food truck vendors, and demonstrations. In cooperation with the Montgomery County Antique Tractor and Engine Club, this day of festivities will take place at the Customs House Museum, 200 South Second Street, in Downtown Clarksville.

Historic Greenwood Cemetery Walking Tours

October 4th & 18th | starts at 10:00am | $20.00 non-member ticket | $15.00 member ticket

Join us for our popular historic walking tour of Greenwood Cemetery, one of Clarksville’s oldest active burial grounds. Take a spine-tingling stroll through the winding paths as we share captivating tales of local history and intrigue. This 1-hour tour will reveal the cemetery’s rich past and highlight the notable figures laid to rest there. Hutton Monument Co is generously providing a breakfast snack and drink for each attendee before the tour begins. Tickets must be purchased in advance, as space is extremely limited. Click here to register.

Historic Riverview Cemetery Walking Tours

October 11th | starts at 10:00am | $20.00 non-member ticket | $15.00 member ticket

The Riverview Cemetery, established on February 23rd, 1800—back when Clarksville was just a village—rests on land donated by Valentine Sevier. Join us for a 1-hour guided tour of the cemetery, where you’ll uncover its rich history and learn about the notable figures buried there. Hutton Monument Co. is generously providing a breakfast snack and drink for each attendee before the tour begins. Please note that tickets for the tour must be purchased in advance, as space is very limited. Click here to register.

Red Cross Blood Drive

October 31st | 11:00am – 3:00pm | Appointment Only

Join us (By Appointment Only) at the museum where we will be partnering with the local Red Cross chapter by hosting a blood drive. This is free and open to the public. All you have to do is call 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and enter ‘CustomsHouse’ to schedule an appointment. Save lives by giving blood!

*Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

Museum Programs

Looking back, looking forward, SEEING Art with Jim Diehr, Professor Emeritus, former Dean of the College of Arts and Letters and Sculpture professor

October 5th | 3:00pm | Turner Auditorium | Free to the public; does not include museum admission

Seeing well is somewhat like listening well, according to artist and sculptor Jim Diehr, whose vision is impaired. Diehr will present ideas and techniques of seeing the visual arts. Special guest Tracy Bettencourt, a blind visual artist, will also join the conversation, offering her unique perspective on experiencing art. Diehr will include the elements and principles of design and how they relate to artwork, both two and three dimensional. Reserve your spot by registering here: customshousemuseum.org

Homeschool Fieldtrip Day

October 7th | 10:00am – 4:30pm | K-12 students with adults

School tour admission of $3 per student and $5 per adult for non-member homeschool families.

On the first Tuesday of each month, local homeschool families are invited to experience a day of self-guided exploration and learning. For more information, contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org

Storytime & Craft: Squirrel Awareness Month

October 2nd | 10:30am | All ages, with adult | Free with membership or paid admission

Join us for a special Storytime & Craft in honor of Squirrel Awareness Month! We’ll read some stories about squirrels and create a squirrel craft to take home by sponge painting.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Sunday Studio: Bookbinding with Patrick Vincent, Associate Professor of Printmaking at Austin Peay State University

October 19th | 2:00pm – 4:00pm | Ages 16+

Free, with registration required; does not include Customs House Museum admission.

In partnership with APSU’s Community School of the Arts, our Sunday Studio class is a creative workshop series for adults. The long stitch is a traditional binding style originally from Medieval Germany, often used for making journals. In this workshop, Patrick Vincent will lead you through making a book from beginning to end—involving folding and sewing. The workshop is free and includes all materials. Registration open at customshousemuseum.org.

Storytime & Craft: Getting Ready for Halloween

October 16th | 10:30am | All ages, with adult | Free; museum admission not included

The spooky season is upon us! We’ll read two stories to get you in the mood for Halloween. Then, we’ll make a splat spider together so you can take home a Halloween craft.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Art & More

Fall Semester (October 7th, & November 4th) | 10:30am – 12:15pm| All ages, with adult | $25 non-refundable registration fee for the semester | Grades K-12

Join us for our two-in-one art class for homeschool families. Art & More is a combination of an instructor-led art class, covering art standards, and an educator-led exhibit tour with cross-curricular topics. For more information, contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays 1:00pm – 4:00pm, Wednesdays 10:00am – 12:00pm, Fridays 10:00am – 12:00pm and the last Saturday of each month 1 – 4 pm

Spooky Season is here! Come and explore one of the region’s largest model railroad layouts, featuring a miniature castle, a UFO, scenic landscapes, and a creative Halloween display. Our model train exhibit is open every day, with themes that change each season.

The Museum Store

10% off ALL Books for Non-members | 20% off for Members

Stories for all ages! The Museum Store has a variety of children’s books, histories, nonfiction and poetry, as well as fiction books. This month, enjoy a discount of 10% off all books; museum members enjoy 20% off. Visit The Museum Store and pick your next favorite read!

Offer expires October 31st, 2025. No other discounts apply.