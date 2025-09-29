Clarksville’s Flying High 2025 Raises Funds for Customs House Museum with “Pop the Bubbly” Gala

Clarksville, TN – “Pop the Bubbly” was the theme of this year’s Flying High, the annual fundraiser that benefits Clarksville’s Customs House Museum & Cultural Center.

Nearly 450 people attended an evening of dinner and dancing at Oak Grove Racking, Gaming & Hotel, celebrating local artists and the museum’s history, with spirited bidding on a large number of unique and impressive live and silent auction items.

Customs House Museum Director Frank Lott said, ”Tonight we begin our fifth decade of service. We are grateful that you are here celebrating with us, and we greatly appreciate your support. Enjoy your evening, and make some new memories, knowing that what you do here tonight will impact many lives in this community.”

Lott offered special thanks to this year’s title sponsor, Legend’s Bank, as well as the Museum Guild, and all the volunteers and donors who made the event so successful.

Mark Holleman was presented with this year’s Gracey Award. Presenter Channing Grimes said, “This award recognizes exceptional and loyal friendship to the community and the museum. The value of this is manifested in a variety of ways, primarily through gifts of time, treasure, and talent. [He] reflects these values across every dimension of community service and generosity with a heart that is deeply rooted in Clarksville.”

