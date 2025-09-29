71.9 F
Clarksville
Monday, September 29, 2025
HomeNewsTennessee Data Shows Toddlers Without Car Seats 85% More Likely to Die...
News

Tennessee Data Shows Toddlers Without Car Seats 85% More Likely to Die or Be Injured in Crashes

News Staff
By News Staff

Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland SecurityNashville, TN – As Child Passenger Safety Week is recognized nationwide this week, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is reminding families that car seats save lives. New crash data from the department shows toddlers under age 4 are 85 percent more likely to die or suffer serious injury in a crash if they are not properly restrained.

From January 2024 through September 2025, nearly 15,000 children under 4 were involved in vehicle crashes across the state. About 70 percent were in a child restraint system, while 141 were found to have no restraint at all. Fourteen children under 4 were killed in crashes during this period.

“Every parent wants to protect their child, but this data is a clear reminder that using the right car seat, every ride, is one of the most important choices we can make,” said Jeff Long, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

Tennessee law requires children under 1 year old, or weighing 20 pounds or less, to ride in a rear-facing child restraint in the back seat if available. Children ages 1 through 3 must remain in a car seat until they outgrow it, then move to a forward-facing seat with a harness.

Colonel Matt Perry of the Tennessee Highway Patrol said troopers see the impact firsthand. “The law is clear. It is about more than compliance. It is about saving lives. Buckling your child into the right seat gives them their best chance in a crash,” he said.

Buddy Lewis, Director of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, said his office is marking Child Passenger Safety Week with outreach across the state. “We are offering free car seat checks at fitting stations across Tennessee. Families should not have to guess if the seat fits their child or their vehicle. Our certified technicians are ready to help,” Lewis said.

Child Passenger Safety Week runs through September 27th and concludes with National Seat Check Saturday. Families can visit tntrafficsafety.org/cps to find a local inspection site.

Previous article
Clarksville Obituary: Benjamin Franklin Hagler, III
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information