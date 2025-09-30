25-Year-Old Survivor Urges Women to Get Annual Exams During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Nashville, TN – At just 25 years old, Moira Gray’s life changed with a diagnosis few people her age expect to face: triple-negative breast cancer.

Gray, at the time, a nurse at Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown, had no family history, no symptoms and felt completely healthy. It was during her annual OB-GYN appointment in 2023, her provider discovered a lump. Further testing confirmed breast cancer.

“Annual exams save lives,” Gray said. “I thought I was too young for breast cancer. I wasn’t doing self-exams, and I wasn’t getting mammograms. But that annual checkup caught my cancer early.”

Gray’s treatment included chemotherapy, a double mastectomy, and breast reconstruction. With the support of her oncology team, she was declared cancer-free in December 2023. Today, she shares her story to remind others that breast cancer does not discriminate by age.

She received care from an expert multidisciplinary team, including Dr. Carl Willis, her oncologist at Tennessee Oncology Midtown, and Dr. Lisa Bellin, her breast surgeon with Ascension Saint Thomas.

“Dr. Bellin and her team became like family,” said Gray. “They even nominated me as Survivor of the Year, and I was honored on the field during a Titans football game. It was incredible.”

Throughout her journey, Moira also worked with Dr. Amaka Nwubah, her plastic surgeon, who performed her breast reconstruction surgery at Ascension Saint Thomas with compassion and skill. “Her work was incredible; she helped me feel whole again,” Moira said.

Now, she’s sharing her story to help other young people understand that breast cancer can happen at any age.

“I tell all my friends, no matter how old you are, get checked out,” she said. “If something feels off, speak up. Advocate for yourself. If a provider won’t listen, get a second opinion. Cancer can spread fast. Don’t take chances.”

Moira recently transitioned to a new role in oncology nursing, inspired by the care she received during her treatment. “The nurses at Tennessee Oncology encouraged me. I realized this might be why I went through all of this, to help others,” she said.

This October, during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Ascension Saint Thomas encourages everyone to take proactive steps toward early detection:

Schedule annual exams with your healthcare provider.

Know your family history and share it with your care team.

Perform regular self-checks and speak up if something feels different.

Breast cancer can happen to anyone, at any age. Early detection makes all the difference.

For more information about breast health services and screenings, visit Ascension Saint Thomas Breast Cancer Care Program.

