APSU Football Duo Chris Parson, Kamari Maxwell Claim First United Athletic Conference Weekly Awards

Clarksville, TN – A pair of Austin Peay State University (APSU) football players earned United Athletic Conference weekly honors for the first time, with quarterback Chris Parson being named the UAC Offensive Player of the Week and wide receiver Kamari Maxwell being named the UAC Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Parson is the first Governor to be named the UAC Offensive Player of the Week since Jaden Barnes, November 4th, 2024. Maxwell is also the first Gov to be the UAC Freshman of the Week since Corey Richardson, September 23rd, 2024.

Parson led Austin Peay State University in passing and rushing yards and was responsible for four touchdowns in a 42-10 win over Utah Tech. Additionally, Parson did not play in the fourth quarter with the game in hand; he exited before the final drive of the third quarter after helping the APSU Govs build a 32-point, 35-3 advantage.

Parson went 18-of-25 for 204 yards and three touchdowns with a 72.0 completion percentage and a 180.14 passing efficiency rating. Parson’s three passing touchdowns were a career high and marked the first time an APSU quarterback had thrown three touchdowns in a game since Austin Smith threw four touchdowns at North Alabama, November 2nd, 2024.

Parson also led the Govs on the ground with 11 carries for a career-high 82 yards and a nine-yard touchdown run. Parson has led the APSU Govs in rushing in back-to-back weeks and has a rushing touchdown in three-straight games.

Maxwell was one of two Govs with a team-leading four receptions against Utah Tech, but he led the team with 71 receiving yards. Maxwell had a long reception of 29 yards and totaled 44 yards after the catch against the Trailblazers.

Maxwell’s 71 receiving yards are the fourth-best single-game total by a Governor this season.

