Austin Peay State University’s Claudia Alonzo Earns State Recognition for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Efforts

Clarksville, TN – Health and well-being have always driven Claudia Alonzo, from her decade-long career in radiologic science to her current work as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) director of Community Care and Standards – but she never expected to receive state-level recognition for her suicide prevention efforts.

The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (TSPN) presented Alonzo with the Mid-Cumberland Regional Award for her mental health advocacy during the organization’s statewide conference, hosted September 4th-5th as part of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

“Winning the TSPN Mid-Cumberland Regional Award is an expression of our commitment at Austin Peay State University to investing in the health and well-being of our students and community,” Alonzo said. “Suicide prevention is hard work; it requires compassion and teamwork, and I am humbled to be part of the work on this important effort with so many dedicated individuals across the region.”

Alonzo regularly hosts free QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) Gatekeeper Training sessions to help students, faculty, and staff build a culture of support on campus.

“Gatekeepers are individuals who are trained to spot signs of suicide, whether they’re direct, indirect, verbal cues, or situational behavior,” she said. “It’s very similar to CPR in that you’re able to identify somebody who’s in crisis, ask them the hard questions, and persuade them to get help.”

The training sessions last approximately an hour and can be tailored to different groups, but Alonzo said students are among the most passionate about attending. QPR sessions have also been incorporated into APSU’s annual Peayple in the Community – Day of Service and certified dozens of volunteers.

“Students are very aware of mental health, and the stigma of trying to get them to be more open has definitely decreased,” she said. “They know it’s an important topic, and it brings them in because they want to learn more. A majority of trainees are students, but I’ve done faculty and staff sessions and hosted an event at the Austin Peay Center at Fort Campbell for our military-affiliated support staff.”

Dr. Lindsey Gilmore, APSU’s associate vice president for campus engagement and Alonzo’s supervisor, said the QPR trainings have played a major role in fostering a safe campus environment.

“I want to share my heartfelt congratulations and thanks to Claudia for her work to train our campus on QPR, and for not shying away from difficult conversations that can save lives,” Gilmore said. “I’m so happy for her and honored to work alongside her.”

Alonzo’s personal journey to preventative advocacy began while she was working in a hospital’s acute care unit.

“When working in an acute healthcare setting, I noticed that some patients returned frequently with recurring health concerns,” she said. “At times, it felt like we were just putting on a Band-Aid, only addressing the immediate issue rather than the underlying causes. That experience led me to explore preventative care, as I wanted to better understand how to support people in making healthier choices so they could reduce their need for hospital visits.”

Ultimately, Alonzo decided to change careers and pursue a degree in public health from Baylor University. Shortly after her graduation, she accepted a job at APSU in order to support the campus community.

“For me, the most rewarding part about working with students is being able to show them that just because you might trip, fall, or come up against a barrier, you don’t have to give up,” she said. “Sometimes we’re able to reconnect with students who were given another chance to succeed … and when you do it makes all the difference.”

Moving forward, Alonzo plans to support Kaitie McKinney, APSU’s community care and prevention program coordinator, with outreach events while continuing to host QPR training.

“As part of the Division of Student Affairs, we’re always trying to be there for people and meet them where they are,” Alonzo said. “We’re going to keep moving forward with the training, because even if we have just one person in a session, they can make as much of an impact as 10 or 100 people.”

About the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network

The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (TSPN) is a statewide organization working to eliminate the stigma of suicide, educate communities about warning signs, and connect people to life-saving resources. The Mid-Cumberland Regional Award is presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to suicide prevention and mental health advocacy within their communities.