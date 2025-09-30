City of Clarksville Completes Repairs at Cumberland Parking Garage, Full Access Returns October 13th

Clarksville, TN – Contractors will be re-sealing and re-striping the surface parking lot of the City of Clarksville’s Cumberland Plaza Parking Garage at Second Street and Commerce Street, between October 6th-12th, 2025.

The surface lot will then reopen on Monday, October 13th, along with the remainder of the Cumberland Garage, following extensive repairs.

Through these final stages of the project at Cumberland Plaza, parking will continue to be available in the adjoining First Street Parking Garage. Pedestrian access to the Montgomery County Courthouse will be maintained from Spring Alley, as well as Commerce Street.

The Cumberland Plaza renovation work began in early February 2025, and includes lighting and electrical improvements, concrete and masonry repairs, storm drainage system repairs, existing caulk joint removal and replacement, deck cleaning and re-striping, new landscaping, elevator cleaning, and installation of a traffic coating on all exposed decks.

The Cumberland Plaza Garage has a total of 203 parking spaces, plus 63 on the surface lot.

The City’s newer First Street Parking Garage has 586 public parking spaces.