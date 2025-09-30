Clarksville Obituary: Clara Jean Gulledge

Clarksville, TN – Clara Jean Gulledge, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away on September 29th, 2025, at her home in Oak Grove, Kentucky. Clara was born on December 24th, 1952, in Braddock, Pennsylvania. Her life was marked by dedication, service, and a profound love for her family.

Clara retired from a distinguished career with the U.S. Army, where she achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. She faithfully served in the Army during the first Gulf War (Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm). Primarily serving as a Unit Supply Specialist, Clara later transitioned to focusing on Equal Opportunity, demonstrating her commitment to fostering inclusivity within the military. Following her esteemed service to her country, she found joy in working at a family members lottery store in Kentucky, where her warm spirit continued to shine.

Clara will be missed by her beloved dog Brutus, a source of companionship and joy. However, two of her greatest enjoyments in life were her family and the Pittsburgh Steelers! She was a lifelong Steelers fan who never missed watching a game! But Clara’s greatest pride was her family. She treasured the moments spent with her loved ones, embracing every opportunity to create lasting memories.

Clara is survived by her husband, David Gulledge, Sr.; her children, Elizabeth Gulledge (Kenneth Koonce), David Gulledge, Jr. (Allison Amato), and Tyson Gulledge (Jennifer Gilstrap); and her grandchildren, Kara Gulledge, Cameron Gulledge, Tayler Shannon, Erin Race, Lacie Woodley, Sophie Gulledge, and Harper Gulledge. She was also a cherished great-grandmother to Xander, Everleigh, Lane, and Bowen. In addition to her immediate family, Clara is remembered fondly by her siblings: Anthony Tryzna, Joseph Ruffolo, Robert Ruffolo, Jackie Whitlow, Charles Ruffolo, and Mike Ruffolo.

Clara reunites in eternal rest with her parents, Joseph D. Ruffolo and Clara E. Welsh Ruffolo; her grandson, Austin Gulledge; her sisters, Geraldine Andzelik and Mary Monfredo; and her twin brother, John Ruffolo.

The family will receive friends at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison St., Clarksville, Tennessee from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, October 2nd and again from 12:00pm to 2:00pm on Friday, October 3rd. The Celebration of Life service will take place at 2:00pm on Friday at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West at a later date.

However, Full Military Honors will be rendered at the Veterans Cemetery, 5817 Fort Campbell Boulevard, Hopkinsville, Kentucky, on the Friday morning of the service at 10:00am. All friends and family are encouraged to attend, and then will reconvene at the funeral home afterwards.

Clara Jean Gulledge’s legacy of courage, warmth, and unconditional love will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew her. She will be dearly missed by family and friends alike. Condolences may be made to her family at NaveFuneralHomes.com.