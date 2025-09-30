Clarksville Obituary: Frances Davis Lowe

Clarksville, TN – Frances Davis Lowe, 88, passed away on September 27th, 2025, surrounded by those who loved her. Born on December 17th, 1936, in Oliver Springs, Tennessee, Frances lived a life marked by dedication, creativity, and a deep appreciation for family and the world around her.

She built a distinguished career as a plant manager with South Central Bell. Known for her principled leadership and steadfast work ethic, Frances earned the respect of colleagues and friends throughout her professional life.

Beyond her career, Frances was a woman of many talents. A gifted singer and guitarist, she bought music into the lives of those around her. Her artistic spirit also found expression through painting and gardening – pursuits she embraced with passion. She had a keen interest in genealogy and took joy in tracing family histories with care and curiosity. Whether camping with her sister and brother-in-law, boating or traveling to new destinations, Frances approached each experience with enthusiasm and humor.

Frances is lovingly remembered by her husband, Clifton Lowe, daughter Lisa Rogers and son-in-law Jack; granddaughters Lauren Rogers and Catherine Hillman (Daniel); sister Patricia Moss (Chip); nephews Shannon Noe and Trevor Noe and stepdaughters Barbara Allen and Brenda Warfel (Ron). Each held a special place in her heart.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Lillie Davis; brother Richard M. Davis, Jr, and infant sister Margaret June Davis.

Those who knew Frances recall her as smart, funny, musical, artistic and proud of her family. She often said she had a great life-and indeed she did.

Frances Lowe’s family is especially grateful to the remarkable staff at Brookdale Memory Care and Gentiva Hospice for the loving care they provided over the last 15 months.

Graveside service will be held in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

