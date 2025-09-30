Clarksville Obituary: Frances Davis Lowe

Clarksville, TN – Frances Davis Lowe, 88, passed away on September 27th, 2025, surrounded by those who loved her. Born on December 17th, 1936, in Oliver Springs, Tennessee, Frances lived a life marked by dedication, creativity, and a deep appreciation for family and the world around her.
She built a distinguished career as a plant manager with South Central Bell. Known for her principled leadership and steadfast work ethic, Frances earned the respect of colleagues and friends throughout her professional life.
Beyond her career, Frances was a woman of many talents. A gifted singer and guitarist, she bought music into the lives of those around her. Her artistic spirit also found expression through painting and gardening – pursuits she embraced with passion. She had a keen interest in genealogy and took joy in tracing family histories with care and curiosity. Whether camping with her sister and brother-in-law, boating or traveling to new destinations, Frances approached each experience with enthusiasm and humor.
Frances is lovingly remembered by her husband, Clifton Lowe, daughter Lisa Rogers and son-in-law Jack; granddaughters Lauren Rogers and Catherine Hillman (Daniel); sister Patricia Moss (Chip); nephews Shannon Noe and Trevor Noe and stepdaughters Barbara Allen and Brenda Warfel (Ron). Each held a special place in her heart.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Lillie Davis; brother Richard M. Davis, Jr, and infant sister Margaret June Davis.
Those who knew Frances recall her as smart, funny, musical, artistic and proud of her family. She often said she had a great life-and indeed she did.
Frances Lowe’s family is especially grateful to the remarkable staff at Brookdale Memory Care and Gentiva Hospice for the loving care they provided over the last 15 months.
Graveside service will be held in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com