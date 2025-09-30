Clarksville Obituary: Robert Ewing Alley

Clarksville, TN – A graveside service for Robert Ewing Alley, age 85, of Clarksville, TN, will be Saturday, October 4th, 2025 at 11:00am at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery. He was born on January 1st, 1940, to Martin and Gladys Alley and passed away on September 29th, 2025. Robert enjoyed spending his time volunteering, especially at Camp Rainbow. He also enjoyed being in nature and hiking.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Ernest Alley and nephew, Ernie Alley. Robert is survived by his nephew, Scott Alley, and his wife Dana; great nieces and nephews: Kariana (Taylor) Stevens, Alexis (Paul) Williams, Bailey (Alexus) Alley, and Brady Alley; and 6 great-great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clarksville Camp Rainbow (www.clarksvillecamprainbow.org/donate/) or The Dream Factory (www.dreamfactoryinc.org/donate/).

