Clarksville Police Search for Missing Man Bennie “BJ” Johnson Jr., Last Seen September 18th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 45-year-old Bennie “BJ” Johnson Jr. Mr. Johnson was last seen on September 18th, 2025, at approximately 6:00pm at the Dollar General Market, 324 Madison Street.

He was wearing a navy blue Tennessee Titans jersey, white shoes, dark shorts, and carrying a red and black backpack.

BJ has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs approximately 270 pounds. He was last seen walking in the direction of Madison Street and Cumberland Drive. He is known to frequent the downtown area.

If anyone sees BJ or knows of his whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Smith at 931.648.0656, ext. 5695.