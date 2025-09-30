TDOT Schedules Three Public Meetings on I-24 Southeast Choice Lanes Project

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be hosting three in-person public information meetings regarding the proposed I-24 Southeast Choice Lanes project.

These meetings will provide an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the proposed project aimed at increasing capacity and improving travel times for passenger and commercial vehicles along approximately 26 miles of I-24 between I-40 south of downtown Nashville and I-840 near Murfreesboro.

TDOT will host three public information meetings along the I-24 corridor; the same information will be presented at each meeting.

September 30th from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at Smyrna Event Center, 100 Sam Ridley Parkway East, Smyrna, TN 37167

October 1st from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at Coleman Park Community Center, 384 Thompson Lane, Nashville, TN 37211

October 2nd from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at Southeast Community Center, 5620 Hickory Hollow Parkway #202, Antioch, TN 37013

For those who may not be able to attend one of the in-person meetings, the same materials will be available in a virtual public meeting on the project website. Comments can be submitted starting September 30th through October 23rd, 2025.

Persons with a disability, who require aids or services to participate in the meeting, may contact TDOT ADA Coordinator Shanna Chevalier no less than 10 days prior to the date of the meeting at Shanna.Chevalier@tn.gov or by phone at 615.741.0465, TTY Relay 877.831.0298.