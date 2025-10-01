Ashby’s Speedway Market Hosting Free Hallow Festival in Cunningham on October 11th

Cunningham, TN – Ashby’s Speedway Market is gearing up to host one of the most spirited Halloween celebrations in Cunningham — the highly anticipated Hallow Festival on Saturday, October 11th, 2025. Families across Montgomery County and beyond are invited to bring their goblins, superheroes, and friendly little monsters to 948 Highway 13 for an evening packed with festive fun from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.

Designed as a FREE community event for all ages, the Hallow Festival promises nonstop excitement with face painting, classic carnival-style games, a cake walk, pumpkin carving, a photo booth, and so much more. Whether your child dreams of becoming a glittering fairy or a menacing vampire, the face-painting station will bring their Halloween imaginations to life.

No festival is complete without delicious treats, and Ashby’s Speedway Market is making sure no one leaves hungry. Guests can enjoy free pizza by the slice and complimentary drinks throughout the event — the perfect fuel for keeping up with all the fun and games. And the best part? Every child who attends will go home with a prize, ensuring no one leaves empty-handed.

Parents can join in on the laughter during the cake walk, cheer on their kids as they compete for goodies in the game stations, or gather the whole family for silly snapshots in the photo booth. Pumpkin carving tables will also be available, offering a hands-on way to create spooky — or silly — jack-o’-lantern masterpieces.

Ashby’s Speedway Market organizers say the goal is simple: to bring neighbors together for a night of joy, creativity, and community spirit. Costumes are encouraged, but smiles are mandatory.

So mark your calendars, grab your trick-or-treat bags, and head to Ashby’s Speedway Market on October 11th for an unforgettable evening of Halloween magic. For updates and additional details, be sure to follow their official Facebook page.

This is one fall event you won’t want to miss — and with free food, games, and prizes for all, there’s no better place to kick off the Halloween season!