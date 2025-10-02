Austin Peay State University Women’s Soccer Continues Road Trip with Match at North Alabama

Clarksville, TN – After playing to a 5-0 loss to Lipscomb on Sunday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team continues its three-game road stretch against North Alabama, starting on Thursday at 7:00pm CT at Bill Jones Complex in Florence, Alabama.

Austin Peay (0-8-3, 0-3-0 ASUN) fell to Lipscomb in a one-sided offensive attack from the Bisons. The Governors were able to put up four shots – one on goal – in the loss, which was led by Abby Mathews, who landed the Govs’ lone shot on goal.

North Alabama (5-3-3, 1-1-1 ASUN) is coming off a scoreless draw at Eastern Kentucky on Sunday. The Lions claimed their first Atlantic Sun Conference victory over Central Arkansas (Sept. 21) to begin ASUN play. They have four points coming into Thursday’s match.

What to Know

Thursday’s match will be the sixth meeting between the Governors and the Lions.

The APSU Govs are 2-4-4 in their last 10 games on the road.

Austin Peay State University is 52-135-22 all-time on the road.

Thursday’s match marks the seventh time the Govs have played on October 2nd.

Austin Peay State University’s record on October 2nd is 2-2-2.

The last time Austin Peay State University played on this date was at home against Eastern Kentucky in 2022, where the Govs lost by a score of 2-3.

What a Win Means

Austin Peay State University’s sixth win against North Alabama, and first since September 26th, 2024.

Head coach Kim McGowan‘s 50th career win and 16th as head coach for the APSU Govs.

