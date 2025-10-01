Clarksville Obituary: James Oakley Grizzard

Clarksville, TN – James Oakley Grizzard, age 93, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Wednesday, October 1st, 2025. He was lovingly known as “Bill”

Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, October 3rd, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow at Dotsonville Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Bill entered this life on March 9th, 1932 in Stewart County, TN to the late Jake Grizzard and Avis Jackson Grizzard. He was a member of Dotsonville Baptist Church. Bill spent many years as a dedicated employee of Acme Boot and was a lifelong farmer.

In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Bowles Grizzard; daughter, Karen Renee Stagner.

Survivors include his sons, Ronald Grizzard, Calvin Grizzard (Tina Brashear); son in law, Jeff Stagner; grandchildren, Lauren Grizzard Wilson (Ian), Ericka Grizzard, Jared Stagner (Jordan), Nicole Stiles (Ethan), Sarah Grizzard (Deenie Barefoot), and Avery Grizzard; great-grandchildren, Oakleigh and Hoyt.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Bill’s caregivers, April Glover, and Tameika McCreary.

In lieu flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

