Clarksville Obituary: Omega Alexander Fuller, Jr.

Clarksville, TN – Omega Alexander Fuller, Jr., age 66, of Clarksville, Tennessee was called home on October 1st, 2025. He was born on April 9th, 1959, in Henderson, North Carolina, to the late Omega Alexander Fuller, Sr., and Mary Alice Mitchell Fuller.
Omega honorably served his country in the United States Military from February 14th, 1978, until his retirement on April 30th, 1995. His years of service reflected his deep dedication, strong work ethic, and unwavering commitment to those around him.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Debra Sue Fuller; two loving daughters, Reenada (Gabriel) Perez of Franklinton, NC and Roxanne (Glen) Ferrell of Woodlawn, TN; and three cherished siblings, Willie (Patrina) Fuller of Warrenton, NC, Janie (Tony) Lawson of Henderson, NC, and Shirley Perry of Kittrell, NC. He also leaves behind beloved grandchildren, Lindsey Maxwell, Dallas Grubbs, Dallas Allen, Jackie Allen, Jasmin Perez, Monica Perez, Trinity Perez, and Gregorio Perez. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Omega will be remembered for his love of family, the kindness he extended to all who knew him and his sense of humor, which brought warmth and laughter to those around him. His presence, wisdom, and steady support will be deeply missed but forever cherished in the hearts of those he leaves behind.
A Memorial Service with full Military Honors will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, October 9th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
