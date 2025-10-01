71.5 F
Clarksville
Thursday, October 2, 2025
Clarksville Police Arrest Zyaire D. Northington in Ringgold Road Murder Case

Zyaire D. Northington
Zyaire D. Northington

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – Detectives with the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Special Operations Homicide Unit have identified 20-year-old Zyaire D. Northington, of Clarksville, as the suspect in the homicide that occurred last night on Ringgold Road.

This afternoon, Detective Green obtained a warrant for his arrest. Northington turned himself in to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office a short time ago and is being booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact CPD Detective Green at 931.648.0656, ext. 5149.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

