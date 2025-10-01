Clarksville Police Investigates Fatal Shooting on Ringgold Road as Homicide, Suspect Still at Large

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that the victim of last night’s shooting near 495 Ringgold Road has died from his injuries. He has been identified as 20-year-old Kamren Castro, who was pronounced deceased after arriving at Tennova Healthcare. Next of kin notifications have been made.

This appears to be an isolated incident. Detectives with CPD’s Special Operations Homicide Unit are actively working to locate the suspect. At this time, no additional information can be released in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact CPD Detective Green at 931.648.0656, ext. 5149.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.