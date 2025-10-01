72 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Clarksville Police Update: Ringgold Road Shooting Suspect Still at Large as Investigation Continues

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the only section of Ringgold Road that remains closed is between Brentwood Circle and Ishee Drive, where detectives and crime scene technicians are processing the scene.

The perimeter has been lifted, but the individual whom officers were attempting to locate is still at large. Residents in the immediate area are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

At this time, the condition of the gunshot victim is still unknown. This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

