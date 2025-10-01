CMCSS to Host Special Session on Alternate Pathways to Special Education Licensure

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) Human Resources Department continues to offer monthly informational sessions highlighting alternative pathways into the teaching profession. These sessions provide an overview of how individuals holding a bachelor’s degree may pursue certification through job-embedded programs.

On Thursday, October 30th, 2025, at 12:30pm, the department will host a specialized session focusing on pathways to Special Education licensure. Participants will learn the steps required to become a certified teacher through a licensure-only program. This option does not require applicants to earn a second degree.

CMCSS provides several incentives for individuals entering the field of special education. Special education teachers are eligible for an annual $6,000 differentiated pay supplement, and job-embedded educators may qualify for up to $3,000 in tuition reimbursement. Additionally, individuals beginning their careers as special education assistants may receive Praxis examination support while working toward licensure.

Regular sessions will continue to be held on the second Thursday of each month to discuss multiple pathways into a traditional classroom. The Human Resources Department hosts these monthly sessions at 4:00pm at Central Services Gracey, 621 Gracey Avenue. Applicants must have a regionally or nationally accredited bachelor’s degree to obtain teacher certification using this pathway.

Individuals interested in attending the Special Education session on October 30th are encouraged to reserve a space using this Google form.

For additional information regarding alternative pathways to teaching, contact Sabrina Wasan at sabrina.wasan@cmcss.net.