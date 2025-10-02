APSU Volleyball Returns Home to Face Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine This Weekend

Clarksville, TN – After a month on the road, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team returns home for Atlantic Sun Conference play with a Friday 6:00pm match against Eastern Kentucky and a 7:00pm match against Bellarmine in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay (2-12, 0-2 ASUN) began its conference season with losses at North Alabama and Central Arkansas.

Lauren Wallace led the APSU Govs against the Lions with a .353 hitting percentage with six kills on 17 attempts. Brooklynn Merrell had 27 assists in two matches, averaging 4.5 per set.

The Governors rank second in the ASUN with 102 service aces and are third with 1.92 aces per set. Individually, Reagan Anderson is second in the conference with 4.06 digs per set and third with 215 total digs.

The Governors remain home after their matches against the Colonels and the Knights, hosting Jacksonville on October 10th and North Florida on October 11th, respectively, in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Match Points

This will be the 76th all-time meeting between the Governors and the Colonels, with EKU leading the series 45-30. The last matchup was a 3-2 Colonel win, November 1st, 2024, in the Winfield Dunn Center.

This marks the ninth meeting of the Governors and the Knights, with Bellarmine leading the series 5-3. The last matchup was a 3-2 Governor win, November 2nd, 2024, in the Winfield Dunn Center.

??Scouting Report

The Colonels are 9-5 on the season and 1-1 in ASUN play.

EKU most recently fell 3-2 to Florida Gulf Coast on September 28th in Richmond, KY.

The Colonels’ last win was a 3-1 victory against Bellarmine in Louisville, KY.

Bellarmine is 6-8 on the season and 0-2 in the conference.

The Knights most recently fell 1-3 to Stetson on September 28th in Louisville, KY.

The Knights’ last win was a 3-0 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on September 20th.

