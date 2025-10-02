Austin Peay State University Athletics Expands Holistic Approach to Mental Health and Suicide Prevention

Clarksville, TN – In recognition of Suicide Awareness Month, Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics is reaffirming its commitment to well-being through the WellPEAYple initiative, launched last fall. The WellPEAYple Initiative is a holistic program designed to prioritize mental and physical well-being while equipping student-athletes with the tools to thrive on and off the field.

As part of this ongoing work, the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) Executive Board has completed WellPEAYple training, ensuring they are equipped to model and promote healthy practices across the department.

In addition, every SAAC representative has now completed QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) suicide prevention training. Also, all student-facing staff completed their annual QPR recertification, ensuring that prevention and support remain a consistent part of the APSU Athletics culture.

“The well-being of our student-athletes is our top priority,” said Interim Director of Athletics Jordan Harmon. “Through the WellPEAYple Initiative and programs like QPR training, we are empowering our student-athletes and staff to actively support one another. This is about more than athletics — it’s about building a community of care, resilience, and connection at APSU.”

QPR is a nationally recognized, evidence-based program designed to equip individuals with the tools to recognize warning signs of suicide, ask critical questions, provide support, and connect those in crisis with professional help. By completing this training, SAAC members are prepared to serve as peer leaders and advocates, strengthening a culture of care and support within APSU Athletics.

“Through the WellPEAYple Initiative, we’re making mental wellness a clear priority in APSU Athletics by equipping our student leaders and student-facing staff with mental wellness education and training,” said Assistant Athletic Director for Sport Psychology and Behavioral Health Deja James. “It’s about creating a community where asking for help is normal, support is always within reach, and resilience is reinforced.”

Throughout Suicide Awareness Month and Student-Athlete Mental Health Week in October, APSU Athletics will continue to highlight resources and programming that promote mental health awareness, encourage resilience, reduce stigma, and support help-seeking behaviors.

For more information about suicide prevention resources, visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or dial 988 for immediate support.