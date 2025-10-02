Austin Peay State University Soccer Drops Tight Match to North Alabama, 2-1

Lorence, AL – Freshman midfielder Abby Mathews scored her first-career goal as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team played to a 2-1 loss to North Alabama, Thursday, at the Bill Jones Complex in Florence, Alabama.

The match remained scoreless for the first 38 minutes, with both sides engaging in a very heavy attack on the pitch. North Alabama took the match’s first lead in the 39th minute. Maddie Reynolds took one of two Lions’ corner kicks in the first half, which led to a goal from Meg Welsh after Reynolds’ original corner was punched away from Lauryn Berry between the pipes. The Lions would hold a one-score lead going into the second half.

Following a goal kick from Berry landing in the Governors’ attacking midfield, Sophie Davidson worked the ball down the left side of the pitch before putting a shot on goal, which a Lion defender blocked. The deflection landed right in front of Mathews, allowing her to take a shot on goal, which led to a 49th-minute goal as she found the back of the net in the bottom right corner to equalize the game at 1-1.

The APSU Govs were unable to keep the score at a draw, as Gracie Tyrrell found the top right corner in the 75th minute, following a double assist from Avery Stojakovich and Anna Fugarino to put the Lions ahead 2-1.

Offensively for the APSU Govs, Abby Mathews led the team with a pair of shots on goal and the Govs’ one goal. Ellie Dreas matched Mathews’ two shots, with neither of them landing on goal. And in the net, Lauryn Berry collected eight saves, with seven coming in the first half.

Inside The Box Score

Five Governors, Berry, Dreas, McKenna Hogan, Emily Steiner, and Vivian Burke played all 90 minutes.

Six Governors recorded a shot in the contest – Dreas, Davidson, Kylie Brandes, Kaylee Hansen, Mathews, and Kerigan Kivisto.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team continues their road stretch at Central Arkansas, Sunday, starting at 1:00pm CT at the Bill Stephens Soccer Complex in Conway, Arkansas.