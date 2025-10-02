Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for October 2nd-6th 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County residents can expect mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures to kick off the upcoming week, with only a slight chance of rain by Monday and Tuesday.

Calm winds and comfortable nights will make for pleasant outdoor activities, though scattered showers may move in toward the middle of the week.

Thursday will be sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm winds will become south-southwest at around 5 mph, providing a warm but comfortable afternoon.

Thursday Night will remain mostly clear, with a low around 61 degrees. Winds will be calm, turning south around 5 mph after midnight, creating a quiet and cool evening.

On Friday, the sunny trend continues with a high near 85 degrees and a south wind around 5 mph, making it another great day for outdoor plans.

Friday Night will be clear, with temperatures dropping to around 55 degrees. Winds will remain calm, offering a crisp and peaceful night.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees. Calm winds will become east-southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon, providing ideal conditions for weekend activities.

Saturday Night will stay clear with a low near 59 degrees. Southeast winds around 5 mph will keep the night comfortable and cool.

Sunday brings sunny skies again, with a high near 87 degrees. Southeast winds will increase slightly to 5–10 mph, offering a warm, breezy day.

It will be mostly clear Sunday night with a low around 62 degrees and southeast winds around 5 mph, perfect for evening walks or stargazing.

Monday sees a slight change, with mostly sunny skies and a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will reach around 85 degrees, so a light rain jacket may be handy.

Monday Night will remain partly cloudy with a low near 62 degrees and a 20 percent chance of showers, keeping conditions mostly dry.

Tuesday has a slightly higher chance of showers and thunderstorms at 30 percent, though skies will still be mostly sunny, with highs near 84 degrees.

Tuesday Night will be partly cloudy with a low around 62 degrees and a 20 percent chance of showers, ending the week on a mild note.

Overall, Clarksville and Montgomery County can expect mostly sunny and mild conditions through the weekend, with slightly increased chances of rain and thunderstorms by the start of next week. Residents should enjoy the pleasant fall weather while it lasts.