Clarksville’s Beloved Photographer Tony Centonze Nominated for Best of Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The 29th Annual Best of Clarksville returns tonight, and with it comes a celebration of the people and businesses that help shape the community.

Among this year’s nominees is a familiar name: photographer and writer Tony Centonze.

Tony has become a fixture at local events. He’s been capturing the stories and moments that have defined Clarksville for years: festivals, fundraisers, community events, and more. His dedication earned him a nomination in the Best Photographer category, a recognition from many in the Clarksville community.

Centonze has frequently used his photography to give back, lending his talents to nonprofit causes such as Empty Bowls, where his exhibits helped raise funds for local organizations.

Tony supports charities, showcases small businesses, and chronicles Clarksville life for local and regional publications.

Centonze’s work has consistently combined artistry with community service.

Born into a military family in Germany and raised in Clarksville, Centonze has traveled widely: 45 countries and counting.

His heart remains at home.

Locals often spot him with his camera, ready to document another piece of Clarksville’s story.

Tony is a freelance photographer and writer for a few newspapers and magazines in the Clarksville area (Clarksville Living Magazine). He has been a photography enthusiast since high school and has worked as a journalist for over 15 years.

Beyond his photography, he is a music lover, vinyl collector, and a friend to countless people throughout the city.

Tonight’s Best of Clarksville event will be held at Governors Square Mall from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

Tickets are $10.00 in advance, $15.00 at the gate, and free for children under 12. Admission includes food, entertainment, and the chance to vote for nominees across multiple categories. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits, including 3 Friends Animal Rescue, Nurture House, Judy’s Hope, and Legend’s Heroes.

As the community gathers to vote, many will cast their ballots for a man who has spent years shining a spotlight on others. The Best of Clarksville event allows the city to recognize the photographer who has captured its achievements with dedication and heart.