Explore Tennessee’s Most Thrilling Halloween Adventures and Ghost Tours

Nashville, TN – The crisp fall air echoes with the stories of Tennessee’s haunted past, in historic prisons, hotels, theatres, caves, and on walking tours. Add these immersive Halloween experiences to your spooky season bucket list.

For additional inspiration, if you dare, meet Tennessee’s ghosts this fall.

Historic Brushy Mountain Penitentiary – Petros

Nestled in the mountains of East Tennessee, this former maximum-security prison was known as “The End of the Line.” Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary opened in 1896. Brushy’s reputation as the last stop for the worst criminals became legend, housing such notorious inmates as Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassin James Earl Ray, who tried (and failed) to escape in 1977. Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary closed in 2009, after 113 years of operation and remains Tennessee’s oldest and most infamous prison.

Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary has now earned the reputation of being one of Tennessee’s most haunted and paranormally active places. Footsteps, apparitions, disembodied voices and EVPs (electronic voice phenomenon) have all been reported and captured here. Some of the most reportedly active locations within the prison walls include: The Hole, cell blocks, the Mess Hall, Auditorium, Cell 28 (James Earl Ray’s cell) and the Hospital.

Today, the prison is open for tours (self-guided, private and public guided, as well as paranormal investigations) and even features a distillery (End of the Line Moonshine – Brushy Mountain Distillery), restaurant (Warden’s Table) and concert venue on the property. For visitors on a road trip, there’s an RV park on-site to stay.

Dread Hollow & Lantern Tour: Ghost Walk Edition at Ruby Falls – Chattanooga

Dread Hollow returns with new scares for the Halloween season at Ruby Falls. The nationally ranked haunted house returns with three new interactive nightmares, including the Belle Royale Hotel, Dreadwood Forest and Dread Hollow High School. The attraction’s haunted house and escape rooms are open Thursday through Sunday fall nights, October 2nd – November 2nd. Parental discretion is advised. Tickets are available now.

Also at Ruby Falls, get in the Halloween spirit with a special edition, after-hours Lantern Tour: Ghost Walk Edition featuring ghost stories from the history of Ruby Falls and Chattanooga legends. Hear cryptic tales by the light of hand-held lanterns and visit the sites of peculiar encounters, mischievous mayhem and tragedy. Children younger than 12 are not permitted.

A Victorian Seance Experience at Mabry-Hazen House – Knoxville

As the evenings grow darker and the first hint of winter hangs in the air, the western world enters the season of the dead. It is a time when ghost stories, dark tales and mysterious happenings rise up to help us understand death and the unexplained. Experience the macabre and darker history of Americans’ experiences with death, burial and Spiritualism during A Victorian Seance Experience, October 23rd-26th at Mabry-Hazen House.

If a seance isn’t your cup of spooky, join Patrick Hollis, executive director of Mabry-Hazen House for a walking tour about the infamous Gun Fight on Gay Street, 6:30pm ET October 16th in downtown Knoxville. Stroll through and learn about the tangled web of relationships, murder and court cases that culminated in the last gunfight of the wild, wild East. Tickets are $30.00.

Historic Rugby Lantern Tours – Historic Rugby

Originally founded in 1880 as the Rugby colony by British author Thomas Hughes, Historic Rugby is a nonprofit organization aiming to protect, preserve and interpret the natural and manmade, historic resources and heritage of the region. Visitors can tour and learn about the Victorian village.

Historic Rugby hosts hikes, outdoor events, teas, galas and performances throughout the year. Historic Rugby offers After Dark Lantern Tours including guided ghost walks, guided ghost hunts and private paranormal investigations of the historic village.

Haunts at the Font – Castalian Springs

Explore the spooky landscape of Cragfont by lantern during Haunts at the Font October 18th at 6:00pm CT. Cragfont State Historic Site is about an hour from Nashville. Guests will be guided by lantern along a trail from the historic tobacco barn to Cragfont, looming creepily in the distance. Along the way, you’ll encounter a number of characters from Cragfont’s spirited past. Each will have a spine-tingling story to tell.

Before and after the tour, calm your fears with apple cider by the fire and the soothingly spooky sounds of historic murder ballads performed by the Traveling Caudells. Mature content is not suitable for children under nine. This event is mostly outdoors and reservations are encouraged.

Lotz House – Franklin

Built in 1858, the Lotz House is a window into the history of the Civil War. The Lotz family home was at the epicenter of the pivotal Battle of Franklin, sustaining structural damage from cannonball fire and serving as a hospital for both sides of the war. The rich history of the home includes reported unexplained phenomena like an apparition of a woman crying for a loved one, a little girl staring out the window, the sound of drums and the displacement of ordinary items.

Daytime tours are available at the Lotz House, dubbed by the Travel Channel as one of “the Most Terrifying Places in America.” Within Franklin’s Historic Downtown, Franklin on Foot walking tours also share stories of the soldiers who fought the battle 6:00pm CT every Friday night in October at Lotz House. Reservations are required.

Bell Witch Cave – Adams

Feared by seventh U.S. President Andrew Jackson himself and ripe with countless reports of mysterious activity, the Bell Witch Cave in Adams is a legendary haunted location. The same property where the Bell family was tormented by the Bell Witch back in the early 1800s, the land has seen a bit of everything in terms of unexplained activity, including rocks being thrown, eerie noises and mysterious lights being caught on camera.

Black Wolf Paranormal hosts public overnight paranormal investigations, and visitors have access to explore (at night) the Bell Witch cave, the replica cabin on site and a Native American burial hill. Visit the Black Wolf Paranormal’s Facebook site to book your experience.

Elmwood Cemetery – Memphis

Beneath the ancient elms, oaks and magnolias–generals, senators, governors, mayors and madams rest in this 80-acre cemetery with over 100 years of Memphis’ history. Established in 1852, Elmwood Cemetery is the final resting place to over 75,000 inhabitants. See monuments from the Victorian area that feature angels, flowers and plants.



While there is no charge to visit Elmwood, there is a fee for docent-led tours of the cemetery grounds. Walking tours and driving tours are free. You can also rent audio tours which include a map noting some of the common symbols found on tombstones. Elmwood is on the National Register of Historic Places and is also an official bird sanctuary and arboretum. Elmwood hosts special events and tours year-round.

Pro-tip: Take the Historical Haunts: The Haunted Memphis Bus Tour for an unforgettable night out with ghost stories, dark history, local legends and tales of the paranormal.

Campfire Storytelling at T.O. Fuller State Park – Memphis

Gather around the campfire for chilling tales during Halloween Campfire Storytelling: Marshmallows and Mayhem at T.O. Fuller State Park on October 28th at 6:00pm CT. Families will be treated to folktales and fables about Tennessee’s storied history while roasting marshmallows. Dress for the weather and feel free to bring additional snacks, chairs and blankets.

Pro-tip: Discover Fun October Events and Festivals for Families this October at Tennessee State Parks.

About the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) is dedicated to driving economic growth and tourism in all 95 counties. TDTD’s global marketing efforts increase visitation to Tennessee, which boosts tax revenue, creates jobs and attracts new investment across the state.

Tennessee is a global destination of choice offering visitors world-class music, live entertainment, family-friendly experiences, charming communities, innovative and classic culinary creations, renowned scenic beauty and outdoor adventure—all centered at the crossroads of rich history and unrivaled hospitality. Vacations “sound perfect” in Tennessee.

Visit TNvacation.com and follow @TNvacation on social media for travel inspiration.