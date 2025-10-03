APSU Cross Country Teams Travel to Louisville Classic in Bluegrass State

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) cross country teams head north to the Bluegrass State for the Louisville Classic. The men begins on Saturday with a 10:30am CT 8K, while the women’s 5K begins at 11:15am CT.

Last time out, both teams finished third at the Trevecca’s Michael Pretorius Invitational.

Sydney Freeman earned her first-career victory at Trevecca’s event, marking APSU’s second race winner since 2017 and the first since Shaye Foster won the Michael Pretorius Invitational in 2024. On the men’s side, Tahmar Upshaw was the first Gov to cross the finish line, finishing 20th overall.

The Governors last traveled to Louisville in 2023 where APSU alumna Ashley Doyle finished 24th overall.

Next Up For APSU Cross Country

The Austin Peay State University cross country teams prepares for Evansville’s Angel Mounds Invitational, October 17th, in Evansville, Indiana.